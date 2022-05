Meta Stock Looks Too Cheap to Ignore

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For many investors, there's a lot to worry about with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB).Some anticipate less ad spending as corporate America deals with inflation and supply chain worries. Others are concerned about social-media competition from the likes of TikTok. Still, more don't like Meta's heavy spending to fulfill CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision of the metaverse as the company's "next big thing" for growth.But let's strip all that out for a moment. Let's briefly ignore Meta's huge profile as a closely watched, mega-cap valued at $560 billion. If we just look at Meta Platforms as vanilla stock, there's a ton for investors to like with its solidly profitable underlying business and significant amounts of cash flow. Continue reading