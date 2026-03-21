Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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21.03.2026 21:03:00
Meta Stock Slips Below $600. Time to Buy?
Down about 25% from an all-time high of nearly $800, shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have been slammed. As of this writing, the stock has slipped below $600.Yet the underlying business is putting up phenomenal numbers. The company not only posted strong fourth-quarter revenue growth but also guided for impressive first-quarter results.Is this a buying opportunity? Maybe in a very small dose, but I wouldn't load up here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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