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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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06.07.2026 19:17:00

Meta Stock Surged 9% to $612.91 on July 1 After Reports That Mark Zuckerberg Is Building a Cloud Business to Compete With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet

Not a day goes by that the market doesn't receive a wrinkle in the artificial intelligence (AI) story. It was reported that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) plans to sell its excess computing capacity, in effect building its own cloud segment. This would pit its new venture, called Meta Compute, against dominant platforms from Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet.The social media stock surged 9% to $612.91 on July 1. Shares then dipped 5% on July 2. Should investors view this strategic pivot as a bearish or bullish signal?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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