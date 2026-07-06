Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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06.07.2026 19:17:00
Meta Stock Surged 9% to $612.91 on July 1 After Reports That Mark Zuckerberg Is Building a Cloud Business to Compete With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet
Not a day goes by that the market doesn't receive a wrinkle in the artificial intelligence (AI) story. It was reported that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) plans to sell its excess computing capacity, in effect building its own cloud segment. This would pit its new venture, called Meta Compute, against dominant platforms from Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet.The social media stock surged 9% to $612.91 on July 1. Shares then dipped 5% on July 2. Should investors view this strategic pivot as a bearish or bullish signal?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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06.07.26
|Künstliche Intelligenz: Microsoft will Belegschaft um zwei Prozent reduzieren (Spiegel Online)
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06.07.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Stellenabbau brockt Microsoft Kursverlust ein (dpa-AFX)
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06.07.26
|Microsoft axes 4,800 jobs as it resets Xbox (Financial Times)
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06.07.26
|Microsoft streicht tausende Jobs im Xbox-Spielegeschäft (dpa-AFX)
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03.07.26
|Mecklenburg-Vorpommern verabschiedet sich von Microsoft (dpa-AFX)
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02.07.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones schlussendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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02.07.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)