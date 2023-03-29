Meta Tightens Belt Around Staff Bonuses

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Meta staff left standing after a brutal round of layoffs are experiencing whatever feels like the opposite of survivor's guilt.The company formerly known as Facebook sent a memo to managers on Monday telling them it's cutting bonus payouts from 85% to 65% for employees who fit into the "met most expectations" bracket at their annual 2023 review, The Wall Street Journal reported. This is the latest chapter in Mark Zuckerberg's quest for efficiency. The Meta CEO told staff in July 2022 that he would be "turning up the heat a little bit." We shiver to think what turning up the heat a lot would look like.