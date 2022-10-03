|
03.10.2022 22:05:00
Meta to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) announced today that the company's third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.
Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at 800 633 8284 or +1 402 977 9140, Conference ID: 22020741. Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on October 26, 2022 will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.
Disclosure Information
Meta uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.com/news/ websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (facebook.com/zuck) and Instagram account (instagram.com/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.
Contacts
Investors:
Deborah Crawford
investor@fb.com / investor.fb.com
Press:
Ryan Moore
press@fb.com / about.fb.com/news/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meta-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-results-301639181.html
SOURCE Meta
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|27.09.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
