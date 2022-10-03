Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.10.2022 22:05:00

Meta to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) announced today that the company's third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Meta)

Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. 

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at 800 633 8284 or +1 402 977 9140, Conference ID: 22020741. Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on October 26, 2022 will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.

Disclosure Information
Meta uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.com/news/ websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (facebook.com/zuck) and Instagram account (instagram.com/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. 

About Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Contacts
Investors:
Deborah Crawford
investor@fb.com / investor.fb.com

Press:
Ryan Moore
press@fb.com / about.fb.com/news/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meta-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-results-301639181.html

SOURCE Meta

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

27.09.22 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
28.07.22 Meta Platforms Outperform Credit Suisse Group
28.07.22 Meta Platforms Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.07.22 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.07.22 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 139,78 0,42% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stimmung hellt sich auf: US-Börsen zum Handelsende erholt -- ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX letztendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins -- Feiertag in Shanghai
An der Wall Street waren am Montag steigende Kurse zu sehen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Montag in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt baute seine Verluste ebenfalls ab und tendierte freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zum Wochenstart gemischte Vorzeichen auf.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen