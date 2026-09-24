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24.09.2026 07:49:19

Meta To Launch VR Glasses In Spring 2027

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) said it will launch Meta VR Glasses, a lightweight virtual reality (VR) device designed for entertainment, gaming and productivity, in Spring 2027 at a price of $1,299.99.

Weighing about 100 grams, the glasses feature a strap-free design and a two-part system, with a separate puck housing the processor, battery and storage. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Reality Elite processor and features a 5K micro-OLED display, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

Meta VR Glasses will offer access to streaming services, immersive cinema and live sports, alongside PC connectivity and gaming. The device will support more than 75 hand-tracking games at launch and be compatible with the Meta Quest catalog and Touch Plus controllers.

Meta is partnering with Disney to bring 3D movies and immersive film experiences to the device, while collaborations with sports partners will provide more than 100 immersive live sporting events annually. The glasses will also support wireless and USB-C connections to Mac and Windows PCs.

Meta Platforms shares closed up 1.02% at $744.10 on Wednesday.

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