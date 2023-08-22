|
22.08.2023 20:35:32
Meta To Roll Out Web Version Of Threads
(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is set to launch a web version of its "Twitter killer" social media platform, Threads.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, launched Threads in July as direct competition for Twitter, which has been rebranded as X.
Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the release of the desktop version on Tuesday, along with a photo of his younger self in his dorm room posted on Threads, captioned: "Actual footage of me building Threads for the web. Rolling out over the next few days."
With the launch of the web version, Threads users will be able to post, view their feed, and interact with posts from the desktop, the company says. However, the experience will not be as satisfactory as using Thread on the mobile app. For example, web users won't be able to do certain things like edit their profile or send a thread over to Instagram DMs.
Meanwhile, after its initial launch on July 5th, Threads witnessed a significant surge in new sign-ups. The platform registered a whopping 100 million users within the span of just one week.
However, just three weeks later, the number of users who actively engaged on the platform each day dropped significantly. From a peak of 49 million users shortly after its launch, the number dropped sharply to 12 million active users by July 22nd, as reported by internet traffic analysts at Similarweb.
