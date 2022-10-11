Meta Unveils New Quest Pro VR Headset

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday unveiled a new VR headset, the Quest Pro, at an event held for developers.

Quest Pro carries a hefty price tag of $1,499, which is almost four times the price of Meta's current headset, the Quest 2, which starts at $399. The high-end headset will begin shipping on October 25.

Meta Quest Pro's lenses fold light over several times, reducing the size of the headset while showing sharper visuals. A new, curved battery on the back helps make Meta Quest Pro a more balanced and ergonomic headset overall.

High-resolution outward-facing cameras capture 4X as many pixels as Meta Quest 2 and make Meta Quest Pro our first full-color mixed reality device.

The headset also features inward-facing sensors to capture natural facial expressions and eye tracking. Users can raise an eyebrow, smile or simply make eye contact with someone, and their avatar will do the same.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella joined Mark to announce a new partnership that will bring powerful new work and productivity tools to Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 next year, including apps for Microsoft Windows 365 and Microsoft Teams and the ability to join a Teams meeting from inside Meta Horizon Workrooms.