22.07.2024 12:45:00

Meta vs. Reddit: Which Is the Better Social Media Stock?

What a year 2024 has been for the social media industry. TikTok faces a potential U.S. ban. Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) executed an initial public offering (IPO). Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) saw its stock price nearly double from a 52-week low of $274.38 last August to a high of $542.81 in July.Meta's performance illustrates social media stocks' potential to deliver spectacular returns. But given the stock's recent run-up, is it too late to invest in Meta? Perhaps Reddit is the better choice since its life as a public company is just getting started.Let's take a look at Meta and Reddit to answer these questions and help you assess which is the better long-term investment in the social media space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Biden zieht Kandidatur zurück: ATX leicht höher -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen zum Wochenauftakt Gewinne. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart uneinig.

