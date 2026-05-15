Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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15.05.2026 15:23:04
Meta vs. Snap: What Do Their Quarterly Revenue Trends Tell Investors?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) primarily generates revenue through advertising, and by offering digital communication applications and virtual reality hardware to users worldwide.It recently expanded an infrastructure partnership with Broadcom to develop custom hardware for its operations, and it reported an approximately 48% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.Snap (NYSE:SNAP) operates a visual communication application and provides wearable camera products and advertising services globally.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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