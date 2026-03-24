Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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24.03.2026 11:00:00
Meta Will Pay Influencers Up to $3,000 Per Month to Post on Facebook. Is It Enough to Fix Engagement?
Meta (NASDAQ: META) recently announced a new program, called the Creator Fast Track, aimed at persuading social media influencers to post content on its Facebook platform. And for some influencers, it could mean $3,000 per month in guaranteed payments from Meta.Handing out monetary incentives to influencers with big followings is nothing new for social media companies, but the reasons behind this content push matter. Facebook continues to fall behind video-focused rivals in the amount of time spent on its platform.Unfortunately, throwing money at the problem probably won't work.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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