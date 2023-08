Meta Working on Generative AI Chatbots With Personalities

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.How would you like to ask Abraham Lincoln about good lunch spots?It looks like Meta's first big generative AI -powered addition to its platforms will be a collection of chatbots that users can talk to, as reported by the Financial Times on Tuesday. Company sources told the FT the chatbots could be ready to debut as early as September, and will offer some search functionality besides just being fun. The idea is to engage more users, but if Meta has been watching semi-rival Snapchat closely, it knows chatbots hold a trove of user data for targeted ads.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel