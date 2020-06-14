Metaari's CEO will Deliver Keynote at Serious Play Conference

MONROE, Wash., June 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sam will present key findings from the new Metaari report called "The 2020-2025 US Game-based Learning Market " in an online keynote on Wednesday June 24th at 4:30pm PST/7:30pm EST. He will focus on the lucrative revenue opportunities for learning game developers operating in the US.

The growth rate for Game-based Learning in the US is quite high at 29.2% and revenues will more than triple to $7.5 billion by 2025. The US will be the top buying country across the planet throughout the forecast period.

"Interestingly, the sharp uptick in Game-based Learning revenues in the US is not being driven by consumers anymore," reports Sam S. Adkins, Chief Researcher at Metaari. "The spike in revenues is being driven by the rapid uptake of business simulations, cybersecurity games, and pre-employment assessment games in the corporate segment. The growth rate in the US corporate segment for serious games is a breathtaking 44.4% and revenues will spike to over $4 billion by 2025. This is 54% of all Game-based Learning revenues in the 2025 US market."

The new report has 265 pages, 28 five-year revenue forecast tables, and 21 charts. There are three sections in this report: an analysis of the major catalysts driving the market, a demand side-analysis, and a supply-side analysis. The analysis of the catalysts provides a detailed discussion of the eight major catalysts driving the US Game-based Learning market.

The demand-side analysis breaks out five-year revenues forecasts by eight buying segments: consumers, three PreK-12 sub-segments (preschool, primary, and secondary), tertiary & higher education institutions, federal government agencies, local & state government agencies, and corporations & businesses. Revenues will more than double in six US buying segments over the forecast period and will surge more than six times in the corporate buying segment.

The supply-side analysis provides revenue forecasts for three major product categories: packaged retail content (further broken out by eleven content types), custom content development services, and authoring tools & platforms.

The supply-side analysis includes a detailed five-year forecast for eleven types of packaged retail serious games including cognitive learning, knowledge-based games, skill-based games, language learning, early childhood learning, pre-employment assessment, role-based behavior modification, location-based learning, AI-based learning games, AR-based education games, and VR-based learning games.

China briefly eclipsed the US as the top buying country in 2018 but is now in decline due to regulatory uncertainties. The growth rate is now negative-to-flat at -0.9% in China and revenues will fall to $909.4 million by 2025.

"US learning game developers are the major innovators in the global serious game industry," reports Adkins. "These innovations are exponential in the sense that they are not small incremental linear innovations common to traditional products; they are fundamentally new types of learning products. The one common characteristic of these new learning technologies is that they enable real-time performance improvement."

Over 750 suppliers operating in the US are identified in this report to help suppliers locate domestic distributors, partners, and potential merger and acquisition (M&A) targets.

About Metaari

Metaari (formerly Ambient Insight) is an ethics-based quantitative market research firm that identifies revenue opportunities for advanced learning technology suppliers. We track the learning technology markets in 126 countries. We have the most complete view of the international learning technology market in the industry. Metaari focusses solely on advanced learning technology research on products that utilize psychometrics, neuroscience, location intelligence, game mechanics, robotics, cognitive computing, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality.

