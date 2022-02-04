METABLAZE Aims to Recreate the Success of Top Cryptocurrency Metaverse Projects

DOVER, Del., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- METABLAZE, a new DeFi gaming utility token, has announced today that its presale offering will get underway on February 14. METABLAZE plans to disrupt the crypto industry by combining passive rewards, NFTs, and an immersive play-to-earn Role Playing Game (RPG) to emulate the success stories of accomplished crypto projects such as Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND), Decentraland (MANA), and SafeMoon.

The Ecosystem

Imagine Sandbox and Safemoon combined. METABLAZE: The Newest Metaverse Project with Meta Massive Potential Opens Public Presale February 14th, 2022.

As a deflationary utility token, METABLAZE offers a unique rewards system that looks to deliver continuous and sustainable growth through an innovative Decentralized Application (dApp) called BLAZEdApp. Unlike most reward-based tokens that only offer a single rewards system, METABLAZE offers users two streams of passive income for users. In addition to its native $MBLZ token, the thoughtfully designed BLAZERWARDS mechanism provides a continuous passive income in any BEP20 token. Gamers can also maximize rewards by playing in the BLAZIVERSE, an NFT-based strategy game.

The Next Big Name

Like Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, and Decentraland, METABLAZE is entering the multi-billion-dollar blockchain gaming metaverse. METABLAZE gamers and non-gamers maintain complete control over their digital identities, accounts, and digital assets. Aside from earning through its robust ecosystem, holders can embrace the lucrative opportunities monetizing through virtual real estate within its gaming metaverse. While exciting users with its immersive play-to-earn game, METABLAZE will take it a step further by developing its metaverse-specific blockchain, called BLAZECHAIN.

SafeMoon is another successful crypto project that resists volatility by rewarding passive users that do nothing more than hold on to their tokens. Built with a unique vision and framework that combines multiple ways to hold-and-earn or play-and-earn, METABLAZE is ready to be unleashed into the crypto market with immense potential to replicate, and even surpass, the success of these ventures.

Looking Ahead

METABLAZE started its journey in the last quarter of 2021 and has set an ambitious future roadmap to evolve its ecosystem in a way that will maximize the token value for the benefit of the entire METABLAZE community.

"Big business has been taking over and running the show for way too long, so METABLAZE has turned to the very nature of cryptocurrency to reduce reliance on traditional financial institutions and put more power into the hands of 'the people'. We are truly honored to be sharing the benefits of a fast-growing company with our community," said Michelle German, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of METABLAZE.

METABLAZE is a US-based cryptocurrency company designed for the metaverse with a dual rewards system, play-to-earn gaming, and NFTs. METABLAZE has been thoughtfully designed with long-term, continuous growth and sustainability in mind.

