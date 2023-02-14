Metabolon to Offer Targeted Panels and Assays to Aid in Dysregulated Glucose Status and Related Research

Targeted metabolomics panels and assays provide absolute quantitation for advanced research into the relationship of metabolites to glucose metabolism

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions that advance a wide variety of research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced the launch of its Glucose Portfolio, consisting of four specific products that each measure the metabolomic aspects of glucose tolerance and insulin resistance and offer a comprehensive characterization of what occurs at a cellular level to drive glucose metabolism, which has implications for diabetes, heart disease, and neuropathy.

The newly launched Metabolon Glucose Portfolio is comprised of four panels and assays, including:

Diabetes Research Markers Targeted Panel : This panel offers absolute quantitation of 22 metabolites in a single blood sample, allowing customers to quantify the levels of key analytes recognized as bioactive promoters and detractors for healthy glucose metabolism. It provides confident, reproducible quantification of key analytes related to dysregulated glucose homeostasis, including lactoyl-phenylalanine which has been linked to several metabolic diseases, including diabetes.



: This panel offers absolute quantitation of 22 metabolites in a single blood sample, allowing customers to quantify the levels of key analytes recognized as bioactive promoters and detractors for healthy glucose metabolism. It provides confident, reproducible quantification of key analytes related to dysregulated glucose homeostasis, including lactoyl-phenylalanine which has been linked to several metabolic diseases, including diabetes. Impaired Glucose Tolerance Targeted Panel : Impaired glucose tolerance is a prediabetic state of hyperglycemia that is associated with insulin resistance and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. The condition occurs when blood glucose levels remain high for an extended period after oral ingestion of glucose but are not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. This panel can be used with a single fasted blood sample and measures eight analytes, including glucose.



: Impaired glucose tolerance is a prediabetic state of hyperglycemia that is associated with insulin resistance and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. The condition occurs when blood glucose levels remain high for an extended period after oral ingestion of glucose but are not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. This panel can be used with a single fasted blood sample and measures eight analytes, including glucose. Insulin Resistance Targeted Panel : Insulin resistance is a critical pathophysiological state underlying several chronic conditions, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease (CVD), hypertension, and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Insulin resistance is evident when glucose builds up in the bloodstream instead of being absorbed by the body's cells and is a result of a diminished response to the hormone insulin. This panel identifies insulin resistance with a single fasting blood sample and quantifies insulin levels and three additional key analytes linked to insulin resistance.



: Insulin resistance is a critical pathophysiological state underlying several chronic conditions, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease (CVD), hypertension, and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Insulin resistance is evident when glucose builds up in the bloodstream instead of being absorbed by the body's cells and is a result of a diminished response to the hormone insulin. This panel identifies insulin resistance with a single fasting blood sample and quantifies insulin levels and three additional key analytes linked to insulin resistance. Salivary Glucose Single Analyte Assay: Daily monitoring of glucose levels is an essential part of managing diabetes. However, blood glucose testing usually involves finger pricks, an invasive procedure that is troublesome to some patients. This single analyte assay offers a non-invasive method by testing salivary glucose levels and provides detection levels that are two orders of magnitude lower than those found in blood.

"Metabolomics holds the key to unlocking a deeper understanding of health and disease. At Metabolon, we harness the power of this cutting-edge science to revolutionize healthcare and improve outcomes for patients, worldwide," said Rangaprasad (Ranga) Sarangarajan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Metabolon. "With the launch of our new Glucose Portfolio, we extend our mission to find innovative solutions to tackle diabetes, as well as other diseases where glucose tolerance and insulin resistance correlate with disease pathology."

To learn more about how Metabolon deciphers thousands of discrete chemical signals from genetic and non-genetic factors to discover biomarkers and reveal biological pathways, visit https://www.metabolon.com/.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 2,800+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics and lipidomics solutions supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic as well as external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metabolon-to-offer-targeted-panels-and-assays-to-aid-in-dysregulated-glucose-status-and-related-research-301745970.html

SOURCE Metabolon, Inc.