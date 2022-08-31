|
31.08.2022 06:26:44
Metall Zug AG: Closing of the combination between Schleuniger and Komax has been completed
|
Metall Zug AG / Key word(s): Merger/Mergers & Acquisitions
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange
Zug, August 31, 2022 - The closing of the combination between the Schleuniger Group and the Komax Group has been completed on August 30, 2022. As a result, METALL ZUG will realize a one-off and EBIT-impacting book gain of approximately CHF 90 million.
After the relevant competition authorities granted their clearance for the combination between Schleuniger and Komax, the closing of this transaction was completed on August 30. The capital increase of Komax Holding AG took place on said date and the newly issued 1,283,333 registered shares were allocated to Metall Zug AG in exchange for the 100% stake in Schleuniger AG. Metall Zug thus holds a 25% interest in Komax Holding AG.
The Schleuniger Group will be fully consolidated in the consolidated financial statements of the Metall Zug Group until August 31, 2022. From September 1, 2022, Metall Zug AG's interest in the Komax Group's net result will be reported in the financial result.
Metall Zug will realize a one-time and EBIT-effective book gain from the transaction of approximatly CHF 90 million (based on the previous day's closing price of the Komax Holding AG shares of CHF 254.50).
About the Metall Zug Group
Metall Zug is a group of industrial companies headquartered in Zug. After the deconsolidation of the Schleuniger Group, the Group has around 2,400 employees and comprises four Business Units:
The holding company Metall Zug AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (type B registered shares: securities number 3982108, ticker symbol METN).
Legal Notes
The expectations expressed in this announcement are based on assumptions. Actual results may vary from those anticipated. This announcement is published in German and English. The German version is binding. Metall Zug AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement available under: https://www.metallzug.ch/en/datenschutzerklaerung.
or: investorrelations@metallzug.ch
This announcement is available at https://www.metallzug.ch/en/medien/medienmitteilungen
End of Inside Information
1431787 31-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|METALL ZUG AG B
|1 960,00
|0,00%
