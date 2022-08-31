Metall Zug AG / Key word(s): Merger/Mergers & Acquisitions

Metall Zug AG: Closing of the combination between Schleuniger and Komax has been completed



31-Aug-2022 / 06:26 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange Zug, August 31, 2022 - The closing of the combination between the Schleuniger Group and the Komax Group has been completed on August 30, 2022. As a result, METALL ZUG will realize a one-off and EBIT-impacting book gain of approximately CHF 90 million. After the relevant competition authorities granted their clearance for the combination between Schleuniger and Komax, the closing of this transaction was completed on August 30. The capital increase of Komax Holding AG took place on said date and the newly issued 1,283,333 registered shares were allocated to Metall Zug AG in exchange for the 100% stake in Schleuniger AG. Metall Zug thus holds a 25% interest in Komax Holding AG. The Schleuniger Group will be fully consolidated in the consolidated financial statements of the Metall Zug Group until August 31, 2022. From September 1, 2022, Metall Zug AG's interest in the Komax Group's net result will be reported in the financial result. Metall Zug will realize a one-time and EBIT-effective book gain from the transaction of approximatly CHF 90 million (based on the previous day's closing price of the Komax Holding AG shares of CHF 254.50). About the Metall Zug Group Metall Zug is a group of industrial companies headquartered in Zug. After the deconsolidation of the Schleuniger Group, the Group has around 2,400 employees and comprises four Business Units: Infection Control (Belimed Group)

Medical Devices (Haag-Streit Group)

Technologycluster & Infrastructure (Tech Cluster Zug AG, Urban Assets Zug AG)

Others (Belimed Life Science Group, Gehrig Group AG and Metall Zug) The holding company Metall Zug AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (type B registered shares: securities number 3982108, ticker symbol METN). Legal Notes The expectations expressed in this announcement are based on assumptions. Actual results may vary from those anticipated. This announcement is published in German and English. The German version is binding. Metall Zug AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement available under: https://www.metallzug.ch/en/datenschutzerklaerung. Key dates March 13, 2023 Publication Annual Report 2022 April 28, 2023 Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders August 10, 2022 Publication Half-year Report 2023 Further information Daniel Keist

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +41 58 768 60 50 Bettine Killmer

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Phone: +41 58 767 60 50 or: investorrelations@metallzug.ch This announcement is available at https://www.metallzug.ch/en/medien/medienmitteilungen

End of Inside Information