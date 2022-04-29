Metall Zug AG: General meeting of shareholders approves all proposals

Zug, April 29, 2022 - At the 135th ordinary general meeting of shareholders of METALL ZUG AG, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. Shareholders will receive a cash dividend of CHF 3.00 per registered share of type A and CHF 30.00 per registered share type B. Bernhard Eschermann was newly elected to the Board of Directors.

After the general meetings could not be held physically in the last two years due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the shareholders had the opportunity to attend the 135th general meeting of Metall Zug AG in person at the ZUGORAMA of V-ZUG in Zug. A total of 224 shareholders were present, representing 83.21% of the share capital and 96.20% of the votes. All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved by a large majority.

The general meeting of shareholders approved, among other proposals, the annual report as well as the annual and consolidated financial statements 2021 and - in the context of a consultative vote - the compensation report. The shareholders further approved the appropriation of available earnings 2021 as follows: distribution of a cash dividend in the amount of CHF 3.00 (gross) per registered share type A and CHF 30.00 (gross) per registered share type B. The total value of the cash dividend - treasury shares are excluded - thus presumably amounts to CHF 13,448,100. CHF 34,938,634 will be carried forward to the new account. The cash dividend will be paid on May 5, 2022.

The existing members of the Board of Directors, Martin Wipfli, Dominik Berchtold and Claudia Pletscher were re-elected for a further term of office of one year. Bernhard Eschermann was newly elected to the Board of Directors also for a term of one year. Martin Wipfli, member of the Board of Directors of Metall Zug AG since 2010, was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Heinz M. Buhofer, Sandra Emme and Peter Terwiesch did not stand for re-election. The three leaving Board members were bidden farewell by strong applause and their contributions were acknowledged with great appreciation by the Chairman.

Furthermore, the general meeting of shareholders approved the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors until the next ordinary general meeting of shareholders and the fixed compensation for Senior Management for the year 2023, both prospectively. The general meeting also retrospectively approved the variable compensation of the Senior Management for the year 2021.

The next ordinary general meeting of Metall Zug AG will presumably take place on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Zug.