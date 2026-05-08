METALL ZUG Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q221 / ISIN: CH0039821084
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08.05.2026 19:02:23
Metall Zug – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves all proposals
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Metall Zug AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Media announcement
Zug, May 8, 2026 – At the 139th Annual General Meeting of METALL ZUG AG, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.
At today’s 139th Annual General Meeting of Metall Zug AG, held at the ZUGORAMA in Zug, 241 shareholders attended. In total, 60.96% of the share capital and 85.40% of the voting rights were represented. All proposals submitted by the Board of Directors were approved by a large majority.
The shareholders approved the annual report as well as the annual and consolidated financial statements. They also approved the report on non-financial matters (sustainability report) 2025. In the context of a consultative vote, the Annual General Meeting also approved the compensation report. In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved not to distribute a dividend and thus to carry forward retained earnings 2025 to the new account.
The existing members of the Board of Directors Martin Wipfli, Dominik Berchtold, David Dean, Bernhard Eschermann, Claudia Pletscher and Sandrine Zweifel were re-elected for a further term of office of one year. Martin Wipfli, a Board member since 2010 and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metall Zug AG since 2019, was confirmed in his role.
The Annual General Meeting also approved the renumeration for the members of the Board of Directors until the next ordinary Annual General Meeting and the fixed compensation for the Senior Management for the year 2027, both on a prospective basis. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the variable compensation for the Senior Management retrospectively for the completed financial year 2025.
Guest speaker Thomas Lenzen, CEO of the Haag-Streit Group, spoke about fundamental developments in the ophthalmology market as well as innovative new products which are the result of intensive research and development efforts at Haag-Streit.
The next 140th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Metall Zug AG will presumably take place on Friday, April 30, 2027, in Zug.
About the Metall Zug Group
In addition, Metall Zug holds anchor participations in the listed V-ZUG Holding AG (30%), the listed Komax Holding AG (25%) and SteelcoBelimed AG (33%), a joint venture with Miele. The holding company Metall Zug AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (type B registered shares: securities number 3982108, ticker symbol METN).
Legal Notes
or: investorrelations@metallzug.ch
This announcement is available at https://metallzug.ch/en/media.
End of Media Release
2324430 08.05.2026 CET/CEST
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