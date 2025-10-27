METALL ZUG Aktie

WKN DE: A0Q221 / ISIN: CH0039821084

27.10.2025 11:14:13

Metall Zug: Financing for further development of Tech Cluster Zug (TCZ)

Metall Zug AG / Key word(s): Financing
Metall Zug: Financing for further development of Tech Cluster Zug (TCZ)

27.10.2025 / 11:14 CET/CEST

Media announcement

Zug, October 27, 2025 – METALL ZUG (SIX: METN) has concluded financing for the further development of the Tech Cluster Zug (TCZ) through a syndicated loan

  • Syndicated loan agreement for CHF 220 million with an increase option of CHF 50 million
  • Financing for further development of TCZ for the upcoming four years with a one-year extension option
  • Mortgage collateral
  • Real estate projects on the site are making pleasing progress

With the ongoing development of TCZ, the financing requirements of the Metall Zug Group have steadily increased over recent years. To refinance existing bank loans and secure financing for upcoming real estate projects, Metall Zug and its fully owned subsidiary Urban Assets Zug AG have concluded a syndicated loan agreement with a consortium of banks led by Zürcher Kantonalbank for CHF 220 million with an increase option of CHF 50 million. The term of the credit facility is four years, with an extension option for a further year. The loan is secured by a mortgage, with an agreed maximum loan-to-value ratio of 45%.

 

Various real estate projects on the Tech Cluster Zug site have continued to make encouraging progress in the current year.

 

The building shell of the SHL project will be completed by the end of 2025. Handover of the combined production and office building is planned for mid-2026. The project demonstrates the feasibility of industrial production in an urban context – directly adjacent to V-ZUG. The long-term lease agreement ensures stable cash flows.

 

The building permit for the CreaTower I project has been granted, and groundbreaking has taken place. Completion of the building shell is scheduled for 2028. The innovative RFS ceilings have significantly less mass compared to conventional ceiling systems, resulting in a saving of around 46% in CO2 emissions. Sale of the building to VZ Depository Bank in 2028 will result in an appreciation gain, as the associated land is recorded at historical acquisition costs.

 

Project Pi represents a core element in the sustainable development of the Tech Cluster Zug. The focus lies on creating affordable housing in the center of Zug within walking distance of the Tech Cluster, attractive and innovative high-rise living within vertical communities, and architecture precisely tailored to the location. Despite the administrative complaint filed in March 2025, the Tech Cluster is maintaining its commitment to Project Pi and the GIBZ development plan.

 

About the Metall Zug Group
Metall Zug is a group of industrial companies headquartered in Zug. The Group has around 1,000 employees and comprises three Business Units:

  • Medical Devices (Haag-Streit Group)
  • Technologycluster & Infrastructure (Tech Cluster Zug AG and Urban Assets Zug AG)
  • Investments & Corporate (Gehrig Group AG and Metall Zug)

In addition, Metall Zug holds anchor participations in the listed V-ZUG Holding AG (30%), the listed Komax Holding AG (25%) and SteelcoBelimed AG (33%), a joint venture with Miele. The holding company Metall Zug AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (type B registered shares: securities number 3982108, ticker symbol METN).

Legal Notes
The expectations expressed in this announcement are based on assumptions. Actual results may vary from those anticipated. This announcement is published in German and English. The German version is binding. Metall Zug AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement available under: https://metallzug.ch/en/privacy.

Key dates  
March 23, 2026 Publication Annual Report / Earnings Conference
May 8, 2026 General Meeting of Shareholders 2026
August 24, 2026 Publication of Half-year Report 2026
   
Further information  
Urs Scherrer
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +41 58 768 60 50		 Bettine Killmer
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Phone: +41 58 768 60 50

or: investorrelations@metallzug.ch 

This announcement is available at https://metallzug.ch/en/media.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2219046  27.10.2025 CET/CEST

