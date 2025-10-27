METALL ZUG Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q221 / ISIN: CH0039821084
|
27.10.2025 11:14:13
Metall Zug: Financing for further development of Tech Cluster Zug (TCZ)
|
Metall Zug AG
/ Key word(s): Financing
Media announcement
Zug, October 27, 2025 – METALL ZUG (SIX: METN) has concluded financing for the further development of the Tech Cluster Zug (TCZ) through a syndicated loan
With the ongoing development of TCZ, the financing requirements of the Metall Zug Group have steadily increased over recent years. To refinance existing bank loans and secure financing for upcoming real estate projects, Metall Zug and its fully owned subsidiary Urban Assets Zug AG have concluded a syndicated loan agreement with a consortium of banks led by Zürcher Kantonalbank for CHF 220 million with an increase option of CHF 50 million. The term of the credit facility is four years, with an extension option for a further year. The loan is secured by a mortgage, with an agreed maximum loan-to-value ratio of 45%.
Various real estate projects on the Tech Cluster Zug site have continued to make encouraging progress in the current year.
The building shell of the SHL project will be completed by the end of 2025. Handover of the combined production and office building is planned for mid-2026. The project demonstrates the feasibility of industrial production in an urban context – directly adjacent to V-ZUG. The long-term lease agreement ensures stable cash flows.
The building permit for the CreaTower I project has been granted, and groundbreaking has taken place. Completion of the building shell is scheduled for 2028. The innovative RFS ceilings have significantly less mass compared to conventional ceiling systems, resulting in a saving of around 46% in CO2 emissions. Sale of the building to VZ Depository Bank in 2028 will result in an appreciation gain, as the associated land is recorded at historical acquisition costs.
Project Pi represents a core element in the sustainable development of the Tech Cluster Zug. The focus lies on creating affordable housing in the center of Zug within walking distance of the Tech Cluster, attractive and innovative high-rise living within vertical communities, and architecture precisely tailored to the location. Despite the administrative complaint filed in March 2025, the Tech Cluster is maintaining its commitment to Project Pi and the GIBZ development plan.
About the Metall Zug Group
In addition, Metall Zug holds anchor participations in the listed V-ZUG Holding AG (30%), the listed Komax Holding AG (25%) and SteelcoBelimed AG (33%), a joint venture with Miele. The holding company Metall Zug AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (type B registered shares: securities number 3982108, ticker symbol METN).
Legal Notes
or: investorrelations@metallzug.ch
This announcement is available at https://metallzug.ch/en/media.
End of Media Release
2219046 27.10.2025 CET/CEST
