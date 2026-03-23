Metall Zug Group Slips To Loss In FY25, On Items, Weak Sales; Scraps Dividend; Stok Drops

(RTTNews) - Metall Zug Group (MTLZF, METN.SW), a Swiss medical devices maker, on Monday reported a loss in fiscal 2025, compared to prior year's profit, amid one-time items and weak net sales.

Due to the negative consolidated net result, the Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the 2025 financial year.

Regarding the outlook, Metall Zug stated that the Group has high potential for growth and profitability, though uncertainties regarding the geopolitical and tariff situation and the further development of the US dollar persist. Continuous investment in new products and the implemented reduction of the cost basis are creating the conditions for business to stabilize.

In Switzerland, the shares were losing around 2.8 percent, trading at 690.00 francs.

In fiscal 2025, the company's consolidated net result was loss of 16.7 million Swiss francs, compared to previous year's profit of 52.8 million francs.

At negative 17.5 million francs, EBIT was significantly lower than the previous year's profit of 58.0 million francs, and was impacted by various negative one-off effects.

The previous year's result included a one-off gain of 66.6 million francs from the merger of Belimed and Steelco. EBIT margin was negative 9.0%, compared to positive 20.5% last year.

The Metall Zug Group generated net sales of 194.6 million francs in the 2025 financial year, down from 283.4 million francs in the previous year. The decrease was mainly due to the deconsolidation of Belimed Infection Control and Belimed Life Science, which was completed on June 7, 2024. The organic decline in sales was 0.8%.

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