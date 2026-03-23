Metall Zug AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Metall Zug – results for the 2025 financial year



23-March-2026 / 06:49 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange Zug, March 23, 2026 – METALL ZUG (SIX: METN) publishes its results for the 2025 financial year Haag-Streit has added three innovative products to its portfolio and underlined its technological expertise with a world first in its core business of slit lamps

The Tech Cluster Zug is continuing to take shape and is approaching two milestones: the establishment of the first industrial third-party user, SHL Medical, and the possible presence of ETH as a Learning Factory in Zug

Financing for the next project steps at the Tech Cluster Zug (TCZ) has been successfully secured via a syndicated loan of CHF 220 million

Change in operational management in the Technologycluster & Infrastructure Business Unit: Silvan Burkhalter will take over the position of CEO on April 1, 2026

Net sales of CHF 194.6 million (previous year: CHF 283.4 million); Belimed divestment effect of CHF –82.1 million (–29.0%); negative currency effect of –1.6%; organic decline of –0.8%

EBIT of CHF –17.5 million (previous year: CHF 58.0 million); shaped by various negative one-off effects; EBIT includes proportional net result of the strategic investments of CHF –2.9 million (previous year: CHF 3.1 million); the previous year’s figure included a one-off gain of CHF 66.6 million from the merger of Belimed and Steelco Metall Zug Group 2025 was marked by geopolitical uncertainties, new US import tariffs and the significant devaluation of the US dollar. As a result, the global investment environment progressed cautiously, while consumer-related demand responded very tentatively to the new realities. Despite these challenges, Metall Zug continued to press ahead with major strategic initiatives, including the modernization of the product portfolio, the expansion of the Tech Cluster Zug, and the reduction of the cost base. This has created a sound basis for organic and profitable growth above the market in the future. The highlights of the 2025 financial year include the following developments: Two new products were successfully launched: the hybrid digital slit lamp Elara 900, which is a world first in Haag-Streit’s core business, and the Refractor 900 digital phoropter. This means that Haag-Streit is now able to offer a fully integrated basic workstation for ophthalmologists and optometrists from a single source for the first time. In addition, the Metis 900 surgical microscope, which was presented in 2024, met with a very positive response from eye specialists. “Progress on the planned development of an industrial ecosystem on the Tech Cluster Zug is strikingly visible.” Matthias Rey, CEO of Metall Zug AG. The industrial transformation of the Tech Cluster Zug is steadily progressing. SHL Medical will open its international headquarters and European production center on the site this year as a third-party industrial user. Another milestone is on the horizon for the ETH Learning Factory Zug project. The Zug cantonal government and ETH have given the green light for ETH to establish a presence on the Tech Cluster site in Zug. However, the project is still subject to approval by both the cantonal and municipal councils. Financing for the next project steps has been secured thanks to the successful arrangement of a syndicated loan of CHF 220 million with an option to increase the loan by a further CHF 50 million. The credit facility has been granted for a four-year term and can be extended by another year. The Metall Zug Group generated net sales of CHF 194.6 million in the 2025 financial year (previous year: CHF 283.4 million). The decrease is mainly due to the deconsolidation of Belimed Infection Control and Belimed Life Science, which was completed on June 7, 2024. Adjusted to take this into account and allowing for currency effects, the organic decline in sales represented just 0.8%. At CHF –17.5 million, EBIT (including the proportional net results of the strategic investments) was significantly lower than in the previous year (CHF 58.0 million) and was impacted by various negative one-off effects. The previous year’s result included a one-off gain of CHF 66.6 million from the merger of Belimed and Steelco. The organic decline in earnings is primarily attributable to the Medical Devices Business Unit. Consolidated net result totaled CHF –16.7 million (previous year: CHF 52.8 million), and the operating cash flow of CHF –6.2 million was below the previous year’s figure of CHF 2.8 million. The equity ratio stood at 67.4% at the end of the reporting year (previous year: 76.8%), underlining the Group’s solid financial base. Medical Devices Business Unit – Haag-Streit Group 2025 2024 ? CHF million Net sales 158.5 167.6 -5.4% Operating result (EBIT) -5.8 1.1 -627.3% EBIT margin in % -3.6 0.6 -420bp Research & Development (R&D) -25.1 -27.3 -8.1% Operating result (EBIT) excl. R&D 19.3 28.4 -32.0% EBIT margin excl. R&D in % 12.2 17.0 -480bp The decline in sales, particularly in Simulation and General Diagnostics, was the result of a challenging market environment with increasing competition and price pressure, as well as ongoing consolidation in the market. As around 40% of sales are generated in the USA, the much weaker US Dollar also had a negative impact, leading to a loss of market share. The US tariff policy resulted in uncertainty and a modest order intake, particularly in the second half of the year. The prices of products exported from Switzerland and Europe partly had to be adjusted to pass on the additional costs resulting from US tariffs to customers. At CHF –5.8 million, EBIT was down on the previous year’s figure of CHF 1.1 million. This was due not only to the lower level of sales, but also to a less favorable margin mix, and underutilization of production capacity. One-off costs of CHF 5.1 million for phasing out older products and CHF 0.6 million for restructuring also weighed on the result. Adjusted for these one-off effects, operating result would have reached break-even in 2025. The market’s positive response to the new Elara 900 and Refractor 900 products launched in 2025 and the new Metis microscope introduced in 2024 was an encouraging sign. There are plans for additional targeted modernization and digitalization of the portfolio in the next few years. Investment in research and development will however return to a normalized level, and the cost base will be reduced accordingly. Technologycluster&Infrastructure Business Unit 2025 2024 ? CHF million Net sales 1.6 0.1 n/a Other operating income 12.9 13.3 -3.0% Operating result (EBIT) 0.0 2.9 -99.4% Rental income and income from building contractor services amounted to CHF 12.9 million in 2025 (previous year: CHF 13.3 million). EBIT was down on the previous year due to lower income and higher depreciation and amortization. In addition, post-completion costs of CHF 1.6 million relating to the facilities leased to Multi Energy Zug AG in 2023 had a negative impact on the result. The industrial transformation of the Tech Cluster Zug is gradually unfolding, with the development of real estate projects, the site network, and infrastructure. The Business Unit invested CHF 40.4 million (previous year: CHF 25.2 million) in ongoing projects. Two important milestones are now within reach: a third-party industrial user will move onto the site alongside V-ZUG for the first time as part of the SHL-Südtor project. Despite the high level of complexity, the project is progressing according to plan. The completion of the building shell was celebrated at the end of January 2026 at a topping-out ceremony attended by 300 project participants. SHL Medical is expected to open its international headquarters and European production site in summer 2026. With the ETH Learning Factory Zug project – an ETH presence on the Tech Cluster site in Zug – the desired ecosystem comprising industry, housing, research, and teaching could soon be achieved. The Zug cantonal government and ETH approved the project planning in March 2026, and the other public authorities are expected to make a final decision by the end of the year. This planned project will accentuate the ripple effect of the Tech Cluster Zug and clearly emphasize the focus on innovation and interaction between teaching and real-world industrial practice. Building permission was granted for the CreaTower I project (the new headquarters of VZ Depository Bank) in July, and construction work started in fall 2025. The CreaTower II project, which will mainly offer housing and services in keeping with the character of the surrounding area, entered the project phase. The preliminary project phase of the refActory building is on target, and construction should begin in the first half of 2026. The development plan for the innovative high-rise project Pi, which is intended to create 70% of affordable housing, was explicitly approved by Zug voters in a referendum held in February 2025. However, the project is likely to be delayed by several years due to an administrative appeal by a private individual against the development plan. Silvan Burkhalter (39) will take over as CEO of the Technology Cluster & Infrastructure Business Unit on April 1, 2026. He had already held management positions in this Business Unit from 2017 to 2023, and was most recently responsible for several project teams at Halter AG as project manager for general services. Thanks to the return of Silvan Burkhalter, the Metall Zug Group is regaining an experienced and professionally skilled manager. We wish him a warm welcome and every success in his new role. Christina Annen will step down from the position of CEO at the end of March 2026. The Board of Directors would like to thank her for her commitment to the further development of the Tech Cluster Zug and wish her all the best for the future. Investments & Corporate The Investments&Corporate reporting segment comprises Metall Zug AG (Corporate), Gehrig Group AG, and the strategic investments in V-ZUG (30%), Komax (25%), and SteelcoBelimed (33%). 2025 2024 ? CHF million Net sales 34.5 49.1 -29.7% Operating result (EBIT) -11.7 57.9 -120.2% The decline in net sales compared to the previous year was due to the deconsolidation of Belimed Life Science as at June 7, 2024, representing CHF –15.4 million. EBIT for the reporting period was much lower than the previous year’s result, which was significantly affected by a one-off book gain of

CHF 66.6 million from the merger of Belimed (Infection Control and Life Science) with Steelco. The proportional result from the strategic investments included in EBIT amounted to CHF –2.9 million (previous year: CHF 3.1 million) and can be broken down as follows: V-ZUG (30%) Komax (25%) SteelcoBelimed (33%) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 CHF million Proportional

net result* 2.1 5.7 -2.3 -4.1 -2.7 1.5 * 2024 including adjustments relating to the previous year The post-merger integration is progressing at SteelcoBelimed. The streamlining of the organization and the merging of the companies will be almost complete by the end of 2026. The key priorities now are to streamline production sites and refocus the product portfolio while developing “best of breed” products at the same time. The opening of the Innovation Hub in Zug and the new Academy in Riese (Italy) provided important momentum. The acquisition of iM Med Ltd. also strengthens the sales channel in the strategically important UK market. The Gehrig Group is back on course for growth, with positive trends in sales, unit sales, and incoming orders. Contracts were signed for several major contracts in the reporting year, and the number of new service subscriptions was up year-on-year. There is a rise in demand for the new “Ariane” dishwasher series produced in Switzerland. Net sales increased to CHF 34.5 million (previous year: CHF 33.7 million). Growth was driven by the “Dishwashers” segment, followed by a solid contribution from the “Thermal appliances” segment. EBIT remained below the break-even point. Lower sales in the high-margin “Customer service” and “Cleaning agents” segment had a negative impact. Higher expenses in Marketing & Sales and value adjustments on spare parts also weighed on the result. However, the efficiency and cost-cutting measures introduced in the reporting year are taking effect and paving the way for a significant improvement in EBIT in 2026. Sustainability / ESG Sustainability is firmly embedded in Metall Zug’s values. Since 2018, around CHF 6.2 million has been made available via the internal Greenhouse Gas Fund to promote Group-wide initiatives in areas ranging from the circular economy to energy efficiency and CO2 reduction. The Group’s carbon footprint (Scope 1 and 2) was reduced by 83 tons of CO2 or –2.9% in 2025. One of the year’s key milestones was the inauguration of the methane pyrolysis plant on the Tech Cluster Zug site by the Association for the Decarbonization of Industry co-founded by Metall Zug. This technology will decarbonize industrial high-temperature processes in the future, making a key contribution to reaching the net-zero targets set for Swiss industry. In specific terms, the next step will be to supply V-ZUG’s enameling furnace with hydrogen. Appropriation of available earnings Due to the negative consolidated net result, the Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the 2025 financial year. This will maintain the room for maneuver in the coming years. Outlook Continuous investment in new products and the implemented reduction of the cost basis are creating the conditions for business to stabilize. Metall Zug firmly believes that the 2025 results mark the bottom of the cycle and that the Group has high potential for growth and profitability. However, uncertainties regarding the geopolitical and tariff situation and the further development of the US dollar persist. About the Metall Zug Group

Metall Zug is a group of industrial companies headquartered in Zug. The Group has around 900 employees and comprises three Business Units: Medical Devices (Haag-Streit Group)

Technologycluster & Infrastructure (Tech Cluster Zug AG and Urban Assets Zug AG)

Investments & Corporate (Gehrig Group AG and Metall Zug) In addition, Metall Zug holds anchor participations in the listed V-ZUG Holding AG (30%), the listed Komax Holding AG (25%) and SteelcoBelimed AG (33%), a joint venture with Miele. The holding company Metall Zug AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (type B registered shares: securities number 3982108, ticker symbol METN). Legal Notes

The expectations expressed in this announcement are based on assumptions. Actual results may vary from those anticipated. This announcement is published in German and English. The German version is binding. Metall Zug AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement available under: https://metallzug.ch/en/privacy. Key dates May 8, 2026 General Meeting of Shareholders 2026 August 24, 2026 Publication of Half-year Report 2026 Further information Urs Scherrer

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +41 58 768 60 50 Bettine Killmer

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Phone: +41 58 768 60 50 or: investorrelations@metallzug.ch This announcement is available at https://metallzug.ch/en/media and the Annual Report 2025 and investor presentation at https://metallzug.ch/en/download-centre. Key Figures Metall Zug Group Any currency and divestment effects mentioned in this announcement as well as other one-off effects are described in detail in the Annual Report 2025. Balance Sheet Assets 12.31.25 12.31.24 Liabilities and

shareholders' equity 12.31.25 12.31.24 CHF million CHF million Current assets 135.0 129.5 Current liabilities 46.5 127.2 Of which cash and

cash equivalents 16.1 17.1 Non-current liabilities 171.3 19.4 Tangible assets 192.8 168.7 Total liabilities 217.8 146.6 Financial Assets 337.6 333.0 Shareholders' equity 449.4 486.4 Intangible Assets 1.8 1.7 in % of total assets 67.4% 76.8% Fixed assets 532.2 503.4 Total assets 667.2 633.0 Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity 667.2 633.0 Income Statement 2025 2024 CHF million Net sales 194.6 283.4 Trading operating result -14.6 54.9 in % of net sales -7.5% 19.4% Operating result (EBIT) -17.5 58.0 Financial result 0.8 -0.3 Result before taxes -16.7 57.6 Net result -16.7 52.8 in % of net sales -8.6% 18.6% Employees (FTE) 913 983 Statement of Cash Flows 2025 2024 CHF million Cash flow from

operating activities -6.2 2.8 Cash flow from

investing activities -52.8 -53.5 of which investments (w/o

financial assets, M&A) -45.5 -33.9 Cash flow from

financing activities 58.7 37.4

End of Inside Information