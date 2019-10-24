Metalla Announces 2020 First Quarter Results

(All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated)

VANCOUVER, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (OTCQB: MTAFF) announces its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2019. For complete details of the consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended August 31, 2019, please see the Company's filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). Shareholders are encouraged to visit the Company's website at http://www.metallaroyalty.com/.

"In fiscal Q1, we added a key royalty on Fifteen Mile Stream ("FMS") that expands our coverage over the entire project with additional ground along strike to the southwest of the resource base," commented Brett Heath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Metalla. "Additionally, we already see very positive drill results with the discovery at Seloam Brook, which is on the newly acquired royalty claims. Further, confirmatory drill results at the 149 zone and between Hudson and Egerton continues to show the potential of significant resource growth at FMS over the next year."

"Production at Endeavor was in line with the revised schedule from CBH Resources for the quarter, but concentrate shipments were pushed into Q2 due to a planned bulk shipment in October which resulted in Q1 revenue from the mine to be realized in Q2. Exploration success at Agnico Eagle's Santa Gertrudis and El Realito deposits continue to expand the resource base with further drilling and expected updated resource estimate in February 2020."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the three months ended August 31, 2019, the Company:

consolidated its ownership on St. Barbara Ltd.'s (" St. Barbara ") FMS deposit through the acquisition of a 3.0% net smelter royalty on the Plenty deposit and Seloam Brook prospect for $2,000,000 , of which $500,000 was paid upfront;





") FMS deposit through the acquisition of a 3.0% net smelter royalty on the Plenty deposit and Seloam Brook prospect for , of which was paid upfront; drew down the initial advance of $7,000,000 on its convertible loan facility with Beedie Capital (" Beedie ");





on its convertible loan facility with Beedie Capital (" "); repaid loans payable with an aggregate principal balance of US$2,000,000 ;





; had 116,359 ( May 31, 2019 - 59,515) attributable silver oz. remaining at end of Q1-2020, an increase of 56,844 oz. over the quarter (due to a planned bulk shipment of concentrate scheduled for October 2019 from the Endeavor mine, which resulted in no shipments during Q1-2020);





- 59,515) attributable silver oz. remaining at end of Q1-2020, an increase of 56,844 oz. over the quarter (due to a planned bulk shipment of concentrate scheduled for from the Endeavor mine, which resulted in no shipments during Q1-2020); shipped an estimated 5,366 tonnes of concentrate at 621 g/t of silver (approximately 107,221 attributable silver oz.) from the Endeavor mine subsequently;





revenue at Endeavor for Q1 will be recognized in Q2 due to a planned bulk shipment of concentrate (see above) which resulted in recognized revenue from stream interest in Q1 of $160,298 (2018 - $3,900,301 ), loss from operations of $1,199,419 (2018 - income of $1,121,445 ), net loss of $1,215,163 (2018 - $312,031 ), and adjusted EBITDA of negative $590,666 (2018 - positive $1,731,581 ) (see non-IFRS Financial Measures); and





(2018 - ), loss from operations of (2018 - income of ), net loss of (2018 - ), and adjusted EBITDA of negative (2018 - positive ) (see non-IFRS Financial Measures); and recorded cash flow from operating activities, before net change in non-cash working capital items, of $113,079 (2018 - $1,322,771 ), offset by $542,698 spent on acquisitions of net smelter royalty interests, resulting in positive working capital of $7,082,614 ( May 31, 2019 - $862,799 ).

UPDATES ON ROYALTIES AND STREAMS

Fifteen Mile Stream 1.0% and 3.0% NSRs

St. Barbara disclosed by news release on October 21, 2019 that it continued drilling at FMS, which was focused on expanding the resource base to the east and west. Mineralization was extended west of the resource base within the Seloam Brook prospect. Significant intercepts from five holes included 6 m at 2.22 g/t gold and 4m at 9.73 g/t gold, assays are pending for the remaining eight holes.

Drilling at the 149 deposit to the east of the resource base is ongoing, with a plan of twelve diamond drill holes focused on resource expansion. To date, assays are pending for drill holes on the 149 deposit, but core logging has visually indicated that the target zones have been intercepted. At the main resource base, eight exploration holes focused on the resource expansion between the planned Hudson and Egerton-Maclean open pits. Assays are pending however; initial visual inspection and core logging supports the potential extension of gold mineralization approximately 100m northwest of the Egerton-Maclean pit and 200m east of the Hudson pit.

For more information please see St Barbara Limited press release dated October 21, 2019 and Q1 Report.

El Realito 2.0% NSR

On October 23, 2019, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle") reported by news release they continued to have exploration success at El Realito which is part of operating La India mine. Drilling within the main corridor confirmed that the mineralized structures are steeply dipping to the northwest, suggesting the possibility of a lower strip ratio with increased resources within the current pit design. Drilling within the main corridor indicated the possibility of increasing mineral reserves below the current pit plan with intercepts of 1.3 g/t gold and 4 g/t silver over 17.7 m and 3.1 g/t gold and 20 g/t silver over 9.2 m.

To the southeast at the El Realito east corridor, the structural continuity of the mineralization has been extended with significant intercepts of 2.1 g/t gold and 17 g/t silver over 22.7 m and 2.8 g/t gold and 16 g/t silver over 8 m.

Agnico Eagle is currently undergoing an exploration program to further test the extension of the mineralized system in order to expand the mineral resources, which they expect will increase in the annual updated resource estimate scheduled for February 2020. Located 1.5km east of the operating North and La India zones, El Realito continues to have the potential to extend the current mine life at La India.

For more information please see Agnico Eagle press release date October 23, 2019.

Santa Gertrudis 2.0% NSR

On October 23, 2019, Agnico Eagle reported by news release continued exploration success at its Santa Gertrudis project, particularly at Amelia where over 15,000m have been drilled at the end of the third quarter. Drilling at the Amelia discovery continued to extend the deposit to the east. Significant intercepts to the north of Amelia include 3.9 g/t gold over 3.5 m and 5.9 g/t gold over 8.5 m, 70 metres to the northeast. The deepest hole to date at Santa Gertrudis, intercepted 2.1g/t gold over 4 m at 439 m depth and 150 m to the northeast a hole intersected 6.4 g/t gold over 7 m. In the eastern extension of the Amelia deposit, drilling continued to expand the resource envelope with intercepts such as 9.6 g/t gold over 6 m, 5.8 g/t gold over 3.8 m and 2.6 g/t gold over 8 m.

Further south of the Trinidad zone, the Toro zone was extended to the northwest with holes intersecting 2.1 g/t gold over 6.5 m and 1.1 g/t gold over 9 m. Agnico Eagle disclosed by news release that it believes that Santa Gertrudis has the potential to eventually be a similar size operation to La India.

For more information please see Agnico Eagle press release date October 23, 2019.

Endeavor 100% Silver Stream

Production at Endeavor for the quarter of 56,844 oz Ag was in line with the revised schedule from CBH Resources ("CBH"), but concentrate shipments were pushed into Q2 due to a planned bulk shipment in October of an estimated 107,221 oz Ag which resulted in Q1 revenue from the mine to be realized in Q2. CBH announced on July 17, 2019 that it will scale back production from 25,000 to 17,000 tonnes per month and staff for the remainder of calendar year 2019 while focusing on infill drilling of the new Deep Zinc Lode Resource to better appraise its future viability. A production decision on the Deep Zinc Lode is expected by the end of calendar year 2019 with the potential to add 3 to 5 years of production. Metalla will continue to monitor production at the Endeavor mine.

Metalla has the right to buy 100% of the silver production up to 20.0 million ounces (7.2 million ounces have been delivered to date) from the Endeavor Mine for an operating cost contribution of US$1.00 per ounce of payable silver, indexed annually for inflation, and a further increment of 50% of the amount by which silver price exceeds US$7.00 per ounce.

Joaquin 2% and COSE 1.5% NSRs

Pan American Silver Corp. has disclosed they will report its third quarter results on November 6, 2019. Metalla expects a production update on both of its COSE and Joaquin royalties at that time.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, geologist M.Sc., member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and a consultant to Metalla. Mr. Beaudry is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101 Standards of disclosure for mineral projects".

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Metalla provides shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure through a diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com.

