(RTTNews) - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V, MTA) announced that the board has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan, effective as of November 26, 2026, pursuant to a shareholder rights plan agreement entered into with Odyssey Trust Company, as rights agent. Pursuant to the Rights Plan, one right was issued and attached to each common share of the company outstanding as of the effective time of the Plan. A right will also be attached to each common share issued after the effective date. The Rights Plan is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and to ratification by shareholders of the company within six months of its adoption.

Metalla said the Rights Plan has not been implemented in response to any specific proposal to acquire control of the company and the Board is not aware of any pending or threatened take-over bid for the company.

In pre-market trading on NYSE American, Metalla shares are up 5.45 percent to $6.96.