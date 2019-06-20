Metalla Completes Acquisition of Royalty on Agnico Eagle's El Realito Property and Adds Royalty on Minera Frisco's Orion Project From Alamos Gold

TSXV: MTA

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (OTCQB: MTAFF) (FRANKFURT: X9CP) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the second closing (the "Second Closing") to acquire 2 additional royalties from Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)(TSX:AGI) and its affiliates (collectively "Alamos"). The royalties acquired at the Second Closing are in addition to the royalties acquired at the first closing from Alamos on April 17, 2019. The Second Closing includes a development royalty on the El Realito property, which is a satellite deposit that is part of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle") (NYSE: AEM) La India mine located in Sonora Mexico ("the El Realito Royalty and an exploration royalty on the Biricu Property in Guerrero, Mexico (the "Biricu Royalty"). The Company has also agreed to purchase from Alamos a royalty (that was not part of the existing royalty package) on the Orion gold-silver project (the "Orion Project") owned by Minera Frisco S.A.B. C.V. located in Nayarit, Mexico (the "Orion Royalty") at a future third closing (the "Third Closing").

In connection with the Third Closing, the Company and Alamos have entered into an amended and restated purchase and sale agreement dated June 20, 2019 (the "Royalty Purchase Agreement") pursuant to which Metalla agreed to purchase the Orion Royalty from Alamos.

As consideration for the Biricu Royalty, Metalla issued to Alamos 10,299 common shares of the Company (the "Second Closing Shares"). The Second Closing Shares have a hold period expiring on October 21, 2019. As consideration for the Orion Royalty, Metalla expects to issue 257,491 common shares of the Company (the "Third Closing Shares"). The Third Closing Shares will be subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period from the date of their issuance.

Metalla elected not to proceed with the acquisition of the royalty on the Choquelimpie property located in Chile as disclosed on April 17, 2019.

EL REALITO (2% NSR) ROYALTY

El Realito is a satellite deposit that is part of Agnico Eagle's operating La India mine in Sonora, Mexico. The mine was put into production in 2014 and Agnico Eagle disclosed that it produced over 100Koz of gold in 2018 at an AISC of US$685/Oz. In February 2019, Agnico Eagle declared its first reserve estimate at El Realito of 84Koz of gold and 418Koz of silver (3.3 million tonnes grading 0.80g/t gold and 3.96g/t silver) as of December 31, 2018(1). Agnico Eagle disclosed that as of December 31, 2018, it completed 15,879 metres of drilling in 2018 on El Realito and that it expected to drill an additional 10,000 metres for further mine-site exploration and 2,000 metres of infill drilling at El Realito and nearby targets in 2019. In Q1 2019, Agnico Eagle released drill holes testing parallel structures in the pit intersecting 1.4g/t gold and 5g/t silver over 22.4 meters in the northwest and extended the known resource mineralization to the south with hole INER19-239 intersecting 1.3g/t gold and 7g/t silver over 19.8 metres (2). Agnico Eagle disclosed that the system remained open and that the drill program is currently testing extensions of the system to expand the resource.

(1) Refer to Agnico Eagle's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018, and dated as of March 26, 2019. (2) Refer to Agnico Eagle's First Quarter 2019 results dated April 25, 2019

ORION (2.75% NSR) ROYALTY

The Orion Royalty covers 30,782 hectares of the Orion Project located in Nayarit, Mexico in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range. The exploration project is a low sulphidation epithermal underground deposit owned by Minera Frisco S.A.B de C.V. Minera Frisco purchased the Orion Project in October of 2012 as part of the acquisition of the Ocampo mine from AuRico Gold. Nayarit Gold Inc. filed a PEA(3) that was released on the project outlining a 5-year underground mine plan focused on the high-grade Animas/Del Norte veins. The project has an indicated resource of 1.1Mt at 8.81g/t Au-Eq for 314Koz Au-Eq.

(3) NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Nayarit Gold Inc. Orion Project, Animas/Del Norte Zone State of Nayarit, Mexico was filed on SEDAR by Nayarit Gold Inc. on February 24, 2010, and prepared by SRK Consulting

UPDATED ROYALTY PORTFOLIO ACQUIRED FROM ALAMOS



Asset Operator Country Stage Terms 1 El Realito Agnico Eagle Sonora, Mexico Development 2% NSR 2 La Fortuna Minera Alamos Durango, Mexico Development Option - 1% NSR 3 Wasamac Monarch Gold Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Development 1.5% NSR 4 Beaufor Mine Monarch Gold Val d'Or, Quebec Development 1% NSR 5 San Luis SSR Mining Peru Development 1% NSR 6 Big Island Copper Reef Mining Flin Flon, Manitoba Exploration 2% NSR 7 Biricu Guerrero Ventures Guerrero, Mexico Exploration 2% NSR + $10/oz Ag 8 Boulevard Independence Gold Yukon, Ontario Exploration 1% NSR 9 Camflo Northwest Monarch Gold Val d'Or, Quebec Exploration 1% NSR 10 Edwards Mine Waterton Wawa, Ontario Exploration 1.25% NSR 11 Goodfish Kirana Warrior Gold Kirkland Lake, Ontario Exploration 1% NSR 12 Kirkland-Hudson Kirkland Lake Gold Kirkland Lake, Ontario Exploration 2% NSR 13 Pucarana Buenaventura Peru Exploration Option -1.8% NSR 14 Capricho Pucara Peru Exploration 1% NSR 15 Lourdes Pucara Peru Exploration 1% NSR 16 Santo Tomas Pucara Peru Exploration 1% NSR 17 Guadalupe/Pararin Pucara Peru Exploration 1% NSR 18 Orion Minera Frisco Nayarit, Mexico Exploration 2.75% NSR(4)

(4) Expected to be acquired at a future Third Closing date to be determined

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, geologist M.Sc., member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and a consultant to Metalla. Mr. Beaudry is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101 Standards of disclosure for mineral projects".

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Metalla provides shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure through a diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com

