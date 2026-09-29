TimkenSteel Aktie
WKN DE: A116LK / ISIN: US8873991033
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29.09.2026 15:56:42
Metallus Bags $995 Mln Contract To Supply Steel For Critical Defense Applications; Stock Up 5%
(RTTNews) - Metallus Inc.(MTUS), a maker of alloy steel, carbon and micro-alloy steel products, said on Tuesday that it has secured a contract to supply steel for critical defense applications.
Under this single award, the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency, or DLA, the logistics agency for the Department of War, may purchase material through delivery orders.
This firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a five-year ordering period and a maximum ceiling of $995 million, the maximum amount the DLA may order over the contract term and is not a commitment to purchase that amount.
On September 29, Metallus received an initial delivery order under the contract valued at around $125 million.
MTUS was up by 5.43% at $20 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
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