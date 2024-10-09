Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
09.10.2024 04:18:16

Metals Acquisition Announces US$96 Mln Placement; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Metals Acquisition Limited (MTAL, MAC.AX) announced the launch of an institutional placement of approximately 7.8 million new Chess Depositary Interests or "New CDIs" to raise about A$140.0 million or US$96.2 million before costs. The New CDIs are to be issued under the Placement at an offer price of A$18.00 per New CDI.

The Settlement of New CDIs is expected to occur on Monday, 14 October 2024, with allotment to occur shortly thereafter on Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

Metals Acquisition said that the placement proceeds will be used to optimise its balance sheet and de-lever by retiring its existing US$145 million Mezzanine Debt Facility at the earliest practicable date while also providing additional flexibility to pursue strategic inorganic growth opportunities.

The company said it remains on track to deliver around the mid-point of its full-year 2024 copper production guidance of between 38,000 tonnes -43,000 tonnes.

MTAL closed Tuesday's regular trading at $13.25 down $0.66 or 4.74%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $0.75 or 5.66%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Metals Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Metals Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationszahlen im Blick: Leichtes Minus an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus - Hang Seng haussiert
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil. Der deutsche Markt bewegte sich nach unten. In den USA setzen sich die Verkäufer durch. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag positive Vorzeichen zu sehen, vor allem in Hongkong dominierten die Bullen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen