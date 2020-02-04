METALTECH and AUTOMEX 2020 to Feature Record Number of International Pavilions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's largest Machine Tools, Metalworking and Automation Technology exhibition, METALTECH and AUTOMEX, are all set for their annual run at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) from 10-13 June 2020.

With five months to go, organisers have announced their unprecedented lineup of seven National Pavilions along with various other activities and features visitors and exhibitors at the trade fair can look forward to.

A total of six regional and international national industrial associations have confirmed their participation in METALTECH 2020, including Germany, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China and the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers with a total floor allocation space of over 3,000 sqm.

"We had an successful debut of METALTECH at MITEC last year and therefore in 2020, we are targetting a 6% growth in the overall exhibition space. Proposed talks with the representatives from Japan and United States of America to hold their first-ever pavilion in the Malaysian manufacturing exhibition scene are very encouraging as well," said Mr. Gerard Willem Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia.

The Singapore Pavilion will feature exhibitors such as Hup Hong Machinery (S) Pte Ltd, SQC Wire Mesh Pte Ltd, SL Metals Pte Ltd, Immco Pte Ltd, Abrasive Engineering Pte Ltd, Dynacast Singapore Pte Ltd, Takeiki Pte Ltd, Staubli Singapore Pte Ltd, IFM Electronic Pte Ltd, Optical Gaging (S) Pte Ltd and Tokimeku Private Limited.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Pavilion will feature top brands including Tanko Enterprise Co., Ltd., Toyo Automation Co., Ltd., Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., Nirei Corporation Ltd., Taiwan Precision Gear Corp., Pintai Machinery Co., Ltd., Minchuen Electrical Machinery Co., Ltd., Best Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd., Super Air Compressor Technology Co., Ltd., Chieftek Precision Co., Ltd., Jagular Industry Ltd., Yutien Hydraulic Industry Co., Ltd, Shan Hua Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., F&H Technology Co., Ltd. and Oil Bell Industrial Co., Ltd.

The pioneering event, now in its 26th edition, continues to grow in size with 20,000 trade visitors expected from 45 countries and regions, 1,500 exhibitors from 40 countries and over 3,000 product showcases.

With a strong focus on Industry 4.0 technologies and applications, METALTECH continues to spearhead innovation in the Machine Tools, Metalworking, Robotics, Industrial Hardware, Tooling and Metrology sectors. The event will once again showcase the latest in precision metrology and innovative measurement technologies, including exciting live demonstrations throughout the event.

Organisers are pleased to welcome back many top loyal exhibitors, including AM Machinery, Amada, Bystronic, Carl Zeiss, Fanuc Mechatronics, Goldbell Equipment, Haas Malaysia, Hasil Karya, Hexagon Measurement Technologies, Highrise Industries, IME Group of Companies, Linde Malaysia, LVD, Makino, Mitutoyo, SumiTec, Tigatan Resources Malaysia, TSIS Welding Solution, Yamazen Malaysia, YH Machinery and who will be present at METALTECH.

AUTOMEX also welcomes back automation and robotic powerhouses such as ABB Malaysia, Bosch Rexroth, Epson Singapore, Fuji Electric Malaysia, Iwatani Malaysia, Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pte Ltd, MODU Technologies, Oriental Motor Malaysia, Sanyo Denki, THK, Universal Robot (Singapore) and many more.

Business Matching programmes that enhance the prospects of securing business partnerships will be renewed this year, with MATRADE continuing as a valued event partner and offering access to its INSP Programme during the week.

Pre-registration for the event is now open, and guests who would like to register early and avoid the queues are requested to visit https://eps.net.my/metaltech2020/index.aspx

Exhibitors and visitors alike are also encouraged to visit the event websites www.metaltech.com.my to download the show preview for the latest information about the event.

