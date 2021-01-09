Metamaterial Files Restatement for Third Quarter 2020

$150,000 Non-Cash Adjustment to Fair Value of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Metamaterial Inc. ("Company" or "META") (CSE: MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced restated third quarter 2020 results. Subsequent to the issuance of the previously reported financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (filed on SEDAR on November 30, 2020), management determined that the fair value of unsecured convertible debentures was overstated by $150,000 as at September 30, 2020. The difference has been recorded as unrealized gain on FVTPL liabilities in the unaudited restated interim financial statements. There was no impact on the comparative figures.

The restated interim financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Amended and restated Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position (unaudited) [expressed in Canadian dollars]





As at (As restated)



September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019

$ $





Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 3,208,911 528,691 Grants receivable 487,771 242,705 Other receivables 76,071 79,072 Inventory 615,225 438,726 Prepaid expenses 461,071 365,602 HST receivable 97,932 262,512 Right-of-use assets 6,708 66,951 Total current assets 4,953,689 1,984,259 Intangible assets, net 5,796,302 6,404,812 Property and equipment, net 3,065,960 3,558,675 Total non-current assets 8,862,262 9,963,487 Total assets 13,815,951 11,947,746 Liabilities and shareholders' deficiency



Current liabilities



Trade payables 1,706,788 3,176,642 Due to related parties 333,182 345,033 Current portion of long-term debt 249,168 104,376 Current portion of deferred revenue 1,900,357 1,819,797 Derivative liability - 1,175,056 Promissory notes - 4,595,975 Current portion of lease liabilities 7,616 71,947 Total current liabilities 4,197,111 11,288,826 Deferred revenue 2,527,044 3,089,921 Deferred government assistance 232,207 369,221 Deferred tax liability 512,461 658,481 Unsecured convertible debentures 1,344,958 760,145 Unsecured convertible promissory note 657,448 - Secured convertible debentures 4,891,844 - Funding obligation 904,215 808,298 Long-term debt 3,107,099 3,139,301 Total non-current liabilities 14,177,276 8,825,367 Total liabilities 18,374,387 20,114,193





Shareholders' deficiency



Common shares 34,296,403 7,598,670 Preferred shares - 12,748,100 Contributed surplus 5,290,939 3,753,211 Warrants 571,555 175,095 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -349,972 -159,512 Deficit -44,367,361 -32,282,011 Total shareholders' deficiency -4,558,436 -8,166,447 Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency 13,815,951 11,947,746

Amended and restated interim condensed consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss (unaudited)







[expressed in Canadian dollars]















Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30

(As restated)

(As restated)



2020 2019 2020 2019

$ $ $ $ Product sales - 627 2,615 11,315 Development revenue 263,014 215,873 1,147,702 664,078 Revenue, net 263,014 216,500 1,150,317 675,393 Cost of goods sold 1,240 245 4,201 4,268 Gross Profit 261,774 216,255 1,146,116 671,125









Expenses (income)







Salaries and benefits 487,491 719,602 2,601,077 2,203,035 Depreciation and amortization 786,736 838,360 2,508,636 2,312,811 Travel and entertainment 1,444 81,722 89,629 305,764 Other expenses 213,825 107,947 523,402 395,716 Listing expenses - - 3,370,249 - Stock exchange fees 3,750 - 7,500 - Rent and utilities 116,050 141,594 331,110 346,252 Interest and bank charges 350,815 141,339 785,228 336,207 Consulting 306,770 97,091 665,947 323,614 Investor related expense 42,752 - 111,579 - Research and development 159,143 215,128 384,270 524,837 Professional fees 305,876 357,856 1,148,823 544,511 Non-cash interest accretion 151,466 121,416 435,594 152,306 Share-based compensation expense 538,806 676,460 1,492,637 1,319,362 Unrealized (gain) loss on FVTPL liabilities 453,054 145,977 (655,194) 381,998 Technology license fees - 12,130 25,885 37,962 Realized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 8,705 (4,605) 73,212 758 Interest income (1,827) (236) (8,448) (726) Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 235,865 (95,741) (214,181) 267,155 Government assistance (147,069) (45,671) (297,539) (767,280)

4,013,652 3,510,369 13,379,416 8,684,282 Net loss before tax (3,751,878) (3,294,114) (12,233,300) (8,013,157) Income tax recovery 44,161 44,901 147,950 244,411 Net loss for the period (3,707,717) (3,249,213) (12,085,350) (7,768,746)









Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes







Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment 243,637 (165,863) (190,460) (104,149) Comprehensive loss for the period (3,464,080) (3,415,076) (12,275,810) (7,872,895)









Basic and diluted loss per share (0.04) (0.33) (0.14) (0.80) Weighted average number of shares outstanding







- basic and diluted 83,597,092 9,724,476 83,597,092 9,724,476

Amended and restated interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited) [expressed in Canadian dollars]







(As restated)

Nine months ended September 30 2020 2019

$ $





Operating activities



Net loss for the period (12,085,350) (7,768,746) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:



Government assistance (154,582) (767,280) Deferred income tax recovery (147,950) (244,410) Depreciation and amortization 2,508,636 2,359,308 Non-cash interest accretion 435,594 152,306 Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (340,771) 267,155 Interest expense 392,936 186,813 Share-based payment expense - 25,000 Listing expenses 3,370,249 - Unrealized (gain) loss on FVTPL liabilities (655,194) 381,998 Change in deferred revenue (482,317) (669,533) Share-based compensation expense 1,578,114 1,319,362 Net change in non-cash working capital items (1,832,955) 408,028 Cash used in operating activities (7,413,590) (4,349,999)





Investing activities



Additions to intangible assets (124,519) (128,622) Additions to property and equipment (1,106,870) (767,149) Reverse takeover, net cash 4,174,979 - Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,943,590 (895,771)





Financing activities



Proceeds from long-term debt 50,784 1,129,860 Repayment of long-term debt (262,258) (53,568) Proceeds from unsecured convertible promissory notes 666,950 3,185,760 Proceeds from funding obligation - 325,000 Proceeds from units, net 814,270 470,083 Proceeds from unsecured convertible debentures 950,000 - Proceeds from secured convertible debentures 5,000,000 - Payment of lease liabilities (69,526) (54,526) Cash provided by financing activities 7,150,220 5,002,609





Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,680,220 (243,161) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 528,691 850,623 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 3,208,911 607,462





Supplemental cash flow information



Interest on debt paid 252,987 15,609

About Metamaterial Inc.

META is changing the way we use, interact with, and benefit from light and other forms of energy. META designs and manufactures advanced materials and performance functional films which are engineered at the nanoscale to control light and other forms of energy. META is an award winning Global Cleantech 100 company with products that support sustainability by doing more with less; they encompass lightweight, sustainable raw materials and processes which consume less energy and offer more performance. META has a growing patent portfolio and is currently developing new materials with diverse applications in concert with companies in the automotive, aerospace, energy, consumer electronics and medical industries. META is headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia and has R&D and Sales offices in London, UK and Silicon Valley. For additional information on META, please visit www.metamaterial.com

