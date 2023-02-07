|
07.02.2023 13:05:00
Meta's $40 Billion Buyback Doesn't Change These 2 Troubling Fiscal Realities
Congratulations to any investor who was holding Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) prior to Wednesday's close. Shares jumped more than 23% on Thursday, driven higher by the announcement of a $40 billion buyback. That's roughly a tenth of the company's current market cap, and nearly twice last year's net income... a pretty big deal. The social media giant continued to add users too, assuring nervous investors it's still got a few growth tricks up its sleeve.Before presuming everything is completely hunky-dory in Meta-land, though, you might want to digest a couple of concerning details about the fourth quarter's numbers.It takes money to make money -- nobody's denying that. Meta's spending, however, isn't nearly as cost-effective as it was just a few quarters ago.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!