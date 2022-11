Meta's Ad Business Is Doing Better Than You Think

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) stock plunged 25% after its third-quarter earnings report last week. Revenue fell 4%, earnings per share was slashed in half, and the tech giant lost nearly $4 billion in Reality Labs, its division devoted to the metaverse.Meta stock is now down more than 73% year-to-date as a result of the added earnings pain. But investors seem to be overreacting to at least one aspect of the report. Despite its weak results, the advertising business is in better shape than it looks, and recovery in the ad business is key to helping the stock rebound. Let's take a closer look at what the market is missing here.Continue reading