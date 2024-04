Meta's AI Bet and Trusting Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg is betting big on artificial intelligence, and investors weren't pleased with the news. In this video, Travis Hoium explains why Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is betting on AI and why investors are skeptical of the investment.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 25, 2024. The video was published on April 26, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel