Meta's AI Investments Are About to Push the Accelerator on Its Revenue Growth

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) showed strong progress in the first quarter, but there may be even better results still to come.After three consecutive quarters of revenue declines, the social network company produced positive growth in the first quarter. The past revenue declines are the result of several forces: a macroeconomic slowdown, changes in Apple's privacy policy impacting ad measurement, and the growth of TikTok competitor Reels, which cannibalizes other parts of its app.Meta is investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) to overcome the forces within its control, and its first-quarter results indicate it's turning the corner. As those AI investments bear fruit, Meta's revenue growth should accelerate throughout the year.Continue reading