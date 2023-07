Meta's Audacious Plan to Catch Up to Google and Microsoft in Generative AI

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) wants to give developers a new way to build generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications.The social media company announced LLaMA 2 at Microsoft 's (NASDAQ: MSFT) recent Inspire event. It's partnering with the IT giant's cloud computing service Azure to offer developers access to the open-source large language model, or LLM, which can serve as the backbone for new generative AI applications. Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) users of Amazon Web Services can also use LLaMA 2 on Windows servers.Meta isn't charging a licensing fee for its LLM. Instead, it expects to use the innovations developed by businesses using its technology to improve its own generative AI services and catch up with OpenAI and Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel