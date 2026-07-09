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WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

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09.07.2026 17:15:00

Meta's Cloud News Just Made This the Most Obvious Buy in the Market

In this video, I will cover recent Meta (NASDAQ: META) news and explain the ripple effect it could have on Nebius, CoreWeave, and the broader AI infrastructure trade. Watch the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of July. 2, 2026. The video was published on July. 2, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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