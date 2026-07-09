The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
09.07.2026 17:15:00
Meta's Cloud News Just Made This the Most Obvious Buy in the Market
In this video, I will cover recent Meta (NASDAQ: META) news and explain the ripple effect it could have on Nebius, CoreWeave, and the broader AI infrastructure trade. Watch the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of July. 2, 2026. The video was published on July. 2, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
|
25.06.26
|Beating the market is even harder than you think (Financial Times)
|
24.05.26
|Why IPO mania could signal top of the market (Financial Times)
|
24.05.26
|Why IPO mania could signal top of the market (Financial Times)
|
24.05.26
|Why IPO mania could signal top of the market (Financial Times)
|
01.05.26