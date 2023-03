Meta's Generative AI Efforts Are Already Paying Off

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Mark Zuckerberg told investors generative artificial intelligence (AI) would be a bigger focus for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) in 2023, and it's already starting to pay off.Following the rollout of Apple's App Track Transparency on iOS, Meta shifted to rely more on AI to help target and measure ads. It also started creating AI-based tools to help generate ad creatives (an object that contains all the data for visually rendering the ad itself) that are more effective. The social media company recently released an update on its efforts to improve the results of marketers on Facebook and Instagram through the use of artificial intelligence.It shouldn't be a big surprise that Meta's AI is producing great outcomes for advertisers willing to cede more control of their ad targeting, placement, and creatives. Meta's ability to generate better returns on ad spending than its rivals will help it win back share of the digital advertising market and return to revenue growth.Continue reading