Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
02.02.2026 00:45:00
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg Just Predicted What's Next for AI (And It's Excellent News for Nvidia)
Over the past few years, at the start of every earnings season, technology investors have looked for clues about what to expect from one company in particular: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Why such a focus on this player? Because Nvidia has been the key company fueling the high-growth and potentially game-changing industry of artificial intelligence (AI).Nvidia designs the world's most powerful AI chips, known as graphics processing units (GPUs), as well as a full portfolio of related products and services. It seems unthinkable these days to build an AI presence without leaning at least somewhat on Nvidia. All of this has helped the market giant deliver record revenue, growing in the double or triple digits year over year. And this has pushed the stock price to tremendous gains, increasing 1,300% over five years. But all of this also has kept investors closely watching for any signs of a change in momentum. This is where Meta (NASDAQ: META) chief Mark Zuckerberg comes in. He just predicted what's next for AI -- and it's excellent news for Nvidia. Let's find out more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
30.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Meta, Microsoft and the tyranny of small differences (Financial Times)
|
30.01.26
|Meta, Microsoft and the tyranny of small differences (Financial Times)
|
29.01.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 gibt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Meta-Aktie reagiert positiv auf starke Quartalszahlen - bis zu 135 Milliarden Dollar für KI-Investitionen (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.at)