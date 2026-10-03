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04.10.2026 00:30:00

Meta's Muse AI: Good or Bad for E-Commerce? Shopify and Amazon Are Taking Opposite Approaches.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is pushing on the gas pedal for its new artificial intelligence (AI) agent, Muse. Since launching on Sept. 8, the mobile app has accumulated more than 5 million downloads, according to Sensor Tower estimates. With Meta putting its marketing power behind the app, that number could climb even faster over the next few weeks.

Muse is designed to help users get things done. In his keynote address at Meta Connect last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Muse will make people money. That could come in the form of canceling unused subscriptions, finding unclaimed property, or, more likely, being a smarter online shopper.

But not everyone is on board with agentic shopping. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), the world's largest online retailer, blocked Muse from its platform. Meanwhile, Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP), which helps brands build their own e-commerce sites, has fully embraced agentic commerce and is among the many partners Muse has attracted since its launch.

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