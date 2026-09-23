Meta's Muse AI Agent Sees Fastest Adoption Since ChatGPT. Time to Buy Meta Stock?

The rise in the utility of artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years has been nothing short of breathtaking. The buzz surrounding generative AI has given way to AI agents capable of multi-step reasoning. This allows them to complete complex tasks by breaking them down into smaller steps while keeping their digital eye on the ultimate goal. Big tech companies have been deploying AI agents to streamline processes, write code, simplify digital advertising, and more. Now, AI agents have made the leap to the consumer realm.

Earlier this month, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) unveiled Muse, which the company describes as "the world's first personal AI agent." The company noted that the agent, powered by its Muse Spark Frontier model, doesn’t just answer questions. Muse could be used “right out of the box” -- without any specialized training or background -- to send emails, plan and book travel, or make online purchases.

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