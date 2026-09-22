Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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22.09.2026 23:23:49
Meta's Muse AI Agent Surges To Top Of U.S. App Store
(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms's (META) Muse AI personal agent has quickly climbed to the top of Apple's U.S. App Store charts, overtaking OpenAI's ChatGPT and other popular AI applications less than two weeks after its launch.
The app surpassed ChatGPT as the leading free iOS app on Friday and has recorded more than 2.5 million downloads since its Sept. 8 debut, according to Sensor Tower. Muse has generated about 1.5 million iOS downloads and 1.1 million Android downloads.
Muse is designed to let users manage AI agents capable of performing tasks across the internet, including filling out forms and organising email inboxes. The app is powered by Meta's Muse Spark family of AI models and offers free access alongside subscriptions priced at $20 or $100 per month, depending on usage.
The rapid adoption comes as companies explore new ways to commercialise AI agents beyond advertising. Meta shares surged more than 11% Monday, while Wells Fargo reportedly raised its price target to $796.
However, privacy and security concerns could affect Muse's longer-term growth. Amazon has blocked the agent from accessing its shopping site, citing concerns over credentials and account data, while Shopify is partnering with Meta to enable agentic checkout in its online stores.
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Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|22.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.08.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|647,00
|-0,19%
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