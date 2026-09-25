Meta’s Muse AI Downloads Are Soaring. Is It Time to Buy This Bargain AI Stock?

You might know Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) best for something many of us use every day, and that's social media. The company is a giant in the space as it owns Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. About 3.6 billion people worldwide use at least one of these apps every day. And these also drive Meta's revenue, as advertisers rush to advertise across these platforms, where they know they can find their target audience.

But Meta is also becoming a powerhouse in a second area: the industry of artificial intelligence (AI). The company has been investing billions of dollars into its own data centers and has built its own large language models to fuel its AI assistants. And this brings me to Muse, the company's new AI agent tool. Muse downloads have soared following its recent launch. Meanwhile, Meta shares continue to trade at very reasonable levels. Is it time to buy this bargain AI stock? Let's find out.

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