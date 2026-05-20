Aktie
WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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20.05.2026 10:29:08
Meta's pre-teen profile on Insta: How an AI will scan images of birthday cakes and bone structure to remove users under 13 years of age
Instagram and Facebook have a problem with underage users — there's too many of them. Parent company, Meta, aims to root out under-13s with an age-profiling AI. This plays into a debate about a teenage social media ban.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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