Meta's Stock Jumped 10% in January, For the 6th Time Since 2013. Here's How It's Historically Done Afterward.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is off to another great start. After rallying 194% in 2023, it's already up another 30% through the early part of 2024, thanks to a strong earnings performance.Does a strong start for the company normally indicate a good performance for the rest of the year? Here's a look at how shares of Meta Platforms have done in the past, after coming off a strong first month.Meta Platforms went public in May 2012, when its company name was still Facebook. Since then, it generated a return of 10% or better in January in six of the following 12 years, often as a market-beating stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel