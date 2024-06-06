Metasphere Labs Announces Joint LOI with Ecoblox, PureSky, and Bluesphere to Develop Carbon-Aware Routing Protocol

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metasphere Labs Inc. (formerly Looking Glass Labs Ltd., "Metasphere Labs" or the "Company") (Cboe Canada: LABZ) (OTC: LABZF) (FRA: H1N) is thrilled to announce that it has entered into a joint Letter of Intent ("LOI”) dated June 6, 2024 with three pioneering companies, including Ecoblox, Pure Sky Registry LLC ("PureSky”), and Bluesphere Ventures Inc. ("Bluesphere”) to cofound a for-profit consortium dedicated to developing an innovative Carbon-Aware Routing Protocol. This initiative, initially announced by Metasphere Labs earlier this month, aims to optimize and offset the carbon footprint of internet and data center operations, making significant strides towards a sustainable digital future.



New Carbon-Aware Routing Protocol Initiative

The Carbon-Aware Routing Protocol will enable internet routers to dynamically select paths based on the carbon intensity of available network routes and manage offsets in real time. This initiative aims to address the critical need to reduce the carbon footprint associated with the growing electricity consumption of internet and data centers, driven by advancements in AI, Blockchain, Metaverse, and AR/VR applications. The protocol will consider not only network equipment but also the service layer, such as the NVidia GPU clusters that are central to innovations in AI and Web3 spaces. These clusters, known for their high-performance computing capabilities, will be integral to the protocol's success in optimizing energy usage and reducing carbon emissions.

Collaborative Efforts with Leading Companies

Ecoblox, based in Dubai, is an industry expert in developing high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure and data center solutions. Their new product line of modular data centers offers rapid processing and seamless scalability, coupled with sustainability and efficiency through RDHx and liquid-cooling solutions, optimizing resource usage for a greener future.

PureSky, headquartered in Delaware, operates a carbon credit registry certified to meet the ISO 1400 carbon offset standards. All PureSky credits are guaranteed to have been audited by ISO-certified auditors, ensuring the highest levels of credibility and impact in carbon offsetting. The PureSky registry is run as a DAO on the Optimism Ethereum L2 blockchain. More information about PureSky can be found at https://puresky.earth .

Bluesphere is a pioneering venture studio dedicated to driving positive environmental change through innovative projects and sustainable solutions. Their commitment to fostering groundbreaking environmental initiatives aligns perfectly with the goals of this consortium.

Metasphere Labs has also announced its intention to rebrand the planned launch of the CarbonBot media site as a component of the Climate.bot platform, under that brand. Metasphere Labs intends to use the brand CarbonBot and the domain carbon.bot as the name of the consortium, underscoring their commitment to this collaborative effort.

The parties intend to release the protocol and initial reference design for NVidia GPU clusters, at Mobile World Congress Americas 2024.

Leadership Quotes

Natasha Ingram, CEO of Metasphere Labs, stated, "With internet and data center electricity consumption set to double by the end of the decade due to advancements in AI, Blockchain, Metaverse, and AR/VR applications, it is critical that the carbon footprint of these technologies is accounted for and managed. The Carbon-Aware Routing Protocol is a pivotal step towards ensuring a sustainable digital future. By focusing on high-performance computing solutions like NVidia GPU clusters, we can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of intensive computing operations, thereby enhancing overall efficiency and sustainability.”

Eddie Soleymani, CEO of Bluesphere, commented, "Arthur C. Clarke’s vision of a world where we communicate instead of commute is becoming a reality. AI, next-generation networks, and the open Metaverse, including AR/VR, are making this possible. The carbon footprint of data centers can be easily managed and is the lowest-hanging fruit to decarbonize. Proper accounting will require knowing the carbon footprint of every data packet on the Internet, at every hop.”

Theo Valich, CEO of Ecoblox, expressed his enthusiasm: "Ecoblox is excited to partner with Metasphere Labs, PureSky, and Bluesphere to develop this transformative protocol. Our expertise in AI, Bitcoin and HPC infrastructure and sustainable data center solutions positions us uniquely to contribute to this consortium’s success. Together, we can lead the way in creating a greener and more efficient digital landscape.”

About Metasphere Labs:

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Metasphere Labs develops solutions for the metaverse, DAOs, gamification, and Web3, addressing social challenges related to climate change and aiming for a positive planetary impact.

For more information, contact Natasha Ingram, CEO, at info@metasphere.earth.

