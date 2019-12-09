09.12.2019 08:27:00

MetaTrader 5 With ECN and Interbank Liquidity Access is Now Offered by FXOpen UK

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaQuotes' Press Office announced that the online broker's U.K. entity started offering MetaTrader 5-based ECN trading accounts. The company believes that the latest flagship platform launch will enhance its clients' financial trading experience.

Now, FXOpen U.K. traders can:

  • choose between hedging and netting trading systems
  • utilize the Economic Calendar and financial news for the fundamental analysis and quote dynamics forecasting
  • trade using automated robots
  • create a virtual copy of their terminal and perform operations around the clock, even when their computer is turned off
  • utilize a plethora of other MetaTrader 5 features and capabilities

Mr. Gary Thomson, Chief Operating Officer at FXOpen UK, has commented on the launch: "We are delighted to announce the launch of the MetaTrader 5 platform, which provides access to ECN trading and interbank liquidity. With this new innovative product, we can offer our clients flexible trading, hedging and netting capabilities, as well as the ability to create Expert Advisors. At FXOpen UK, we pride ourselves on our client-focused approach and are committed to providing excellent trading conditions, along with technical innovations, fairness and transparency to enable and empower our clients."

FXOpen was founded by a group of traders back in 2005. The company offers trading accounts (ECN, STP), spread from 0 points, multiple deposit and withdrawal options, and a leverage of 1:30 for retail clients and up to 1:500 for pro clients. It is an FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) regulated broker.

Related Images

mr-gary-thomson-chief-operating.jpg
Mr. Gary Thomson, Chief Operating Officer, FXOpen UK

Related Links

MetaTrader 5 for brokers, banks, hedge funds and exchanges

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metatrader-5-with-ecn-and-interbank-liquidity-access-is-now-offered-by-fxopen-uk-300971142.html

SOURCE MetaQuotes Ltd.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen unentschlossen
Der heimische sowuie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am Montag zurückhaltend eröffnen. Die Börsen in Fernost finden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB