Metaverse Fashion Week Announces Participating Brands and Musical Guests

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or "the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, is pleased to share the names of participating brands in Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week. The event will take place on digital real estate owned by Tokens.com’s subsidiary, Metaverse Group and will take place from March 24th to 27th.

The Luxury Fashion District, owned by Metaverse Group, will host fashion houses, brands, and designers. Several iconic brands will make their Web3 debut, including Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Elie Saab, Imitation of Christ, Dundas, Nicholas Kirkwood, FaithTribe, Chufy, Monnier Frères, Franck Muller, Gary McQueen, and Guo Pei.

"Metaverse Fashion Week is the start of a new era in fashion that is accessible to everyone across the globe at the same time. The event is free to attend, and all that’s needed is a computer with internet access,” commented Andrew Kiguel, CEO and Founder of Tokens.com and Executive Chairman of Metaverse Group. "Metaverse Fashion Week is a great way for brands to access a new demographic that would otherwise be difficult for them to reach.”

Metaverse Fashion Week events will feature over 60 brands including GM (General Motors) showcasing their latest electric vehicles, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, DRESSX, Estée Lauder, Karl Lagerfeld, and Alexander McQueen.

Musical guests closing this historic event will be Grimes and Auroboros. The immersive DJ set and sonic lightshow will be held on the 27th of March at 10pm BST / 5pm EDT.

Decentraland’s vision for Metaverse Fashion Week is to provide a space for a new era in fashion, showing the world the power of decentralization and the developing Web3 ecosystem. The platform’s guiding philosophy is meant to build an alternate reality that democratizes access to all facets of our modern economy. By building in diversity, inclusion, and accessibility, Decentraland is creating the place for the next generation of commerce and adventure. For more information on Metaverse Fashion Week visit ??https://mvfw.org/.

Brands and businesses interested in partnering with Metaverse Group should contact info@metaversegroup.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded Web3 company that owns and invests in an inventory of Metaverse, NFT, DeFi, and gaming based digital assets. Tokens.com’s focus is to invest in and build Web3 businesses through its primary entity and subsidiaries. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in play-to-earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based Metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley, also owns an eight figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly-traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a decentralized virtual social platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Within the Decentraland platform, users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Decentraland is unique in that it is owned and governed by the people who use the platform every day. Through the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) users can submit proposals for owners of MANA (Decentraland currency) and LAND (Decentraland property) to vote on.

