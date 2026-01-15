MetaVia Aktie

MetaVia für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E2E8 / ISIN: US64132R4048

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.01.2026 21:30:29

MetaVia Stock Slides After Pricing Public Offering

(RTTNews) - MetaVia Inc. (MTVA) shares traded at $3.4050, down 39.03% or $2.18 lower, after the company announced the pricing of an $8.1 million underwritten public offering.

The offering consists of common stock and accompanying Series C and Series D warrants, priced at $3.10 per unit, with gross proceeds expected to total approximately $8.1 million before fees and expenses. MetaVia said the funds will be used for working capital and to advance its clinical pipeline, including the development of its obesity treatment candidate DA-1726. The underwriters were also granted a 45-day option to purchase additional shares and warrants.

On the day of the announcement, MTVA opened sharply lower, fell to intraday lows near $3.30, and traded significantly below its previous close of $5.58. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume spiked well above recent averages, highlighting heightened selling pressure following the capital raise announcement.

MetaVia's 52-week range is approximately $3.10 to $25.20, underscoring significant volatility tied to financing activity and clinical-stage biotech risk.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MetaVia Inc

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu MetaVia Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:27 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen