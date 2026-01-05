MetaVia Aktie

MetaVia für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E2E8 / ISIN: US64132R4048

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.01.2026 18:48:29

MetaVia's Obesity Drug Posts Strong Early Weight-loss Results

(RTTNews) - MetaVia Inc. (MTVA) said Monday its experimental obesity drug delivered statistically significant weight loss and metabolic improvements in an early-stage study, bolstering investor optimism around its pipeline.

The clinical-stage biotech reported results from an eight-week Phase 1 trial of DA-1726, a dual agonist that targets both the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors. The study evaluated a non-titrated 48 mg dose in patients with obesity.

By day 26, patients achieved an average weight loss of 6.1%, rising to 9.1% by day 54, the company said. Waist circumference declined by nearly 10 centimeters over the same period, while fasted glucose levels fell by 12.3 mg/dL. MetaVia also reported a roughly 24% reduction in liver stiffness, a marker linked to fatty liver disease.

Importantly, no patients discontinued treatment due to side effects, and gastrointestinal events were described as mild to moderate, a key point as tolerability remains a major concern for weight-loss drugs.

The company plans longer, 16-week titration studies at higher doses, with data expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. MetaVia believes a faster titration schedule could give DA-1726 a competitive edge in the crowded obesity drug market.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MetaVia Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu MetaVia Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich stärker -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker - Dow mit neuer Bestmarke - Asiens Börsen schließen größtenteils weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Montagshandel im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex markierte einen neuen Rekordstand. Die US-Börsen legten zum Wochenstart zu. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag weitgehend deutliche Gewinne eingefahren.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen