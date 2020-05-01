+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++-w-
01.05.2020

Meteor launches Lightflix - The New Online Sales Call Experience

INDUSTRY, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightflix is a digital platform that helps lighting professionals get to know the Meteor way. In this new reality, this is the new online sales call experience. With an unprecedented level of production quality, the Lightflix virtual sales call is the most immersive webinar you will experience.

-   Live Virtual Sales Call
Registrants will get to experience a pre-recorded HD video, that covers Meteor's core products in under 15 minutes. The session covers everything from product specs, to demonstrations and project applications. 10 sessions are available per day, Schedule with us now.

-   Monthly Video Contests - $200 Gift Card
Every month, the Lightflix page will feature one Meteor product. Simply answer the three questions correctly, for a chance to win a $200 gift card.

-   Project Specific Sessions
We want to be in touch with the community as much as possible. If you have a specific project, product or topic in mind, Meteor can host sessions tailored to your needs.

Visit | https://www.meteor-lighting.com/lightflix

Schedule / Email | lightflix@meteor-lighting.com

Meteor Lighting is an architectural lighting manufacturer that focuses on pure brilliance. We create advanced and innovative luminaires to inspire the lighting community. Our design philosophy is to combine elegance and high performance.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meteor-launches-lightflix---the-new-online-sales-call-experience-301051026.html

SOURCE Meteor Lighting

