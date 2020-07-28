Metis Global Limited has won the "Excellence Award of Trustee Service" granted by Bloomberg Businessweek for the second consecutive year

HONG KONG, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metis Global Limited ("Metis") is proud to receive the "Excellence Award of Trustee Service" granted by Bloomberg Businessweek for two consecutive years.

The year 2019 has been an important milestone for Metis as they have received the "Excellence Award of Trustee Service" granted by Bloomberg Businessweek while they celebrated their 5th anniversary. In 2020, with the market atmosphere, Metis had taken a more prudent, careful, and cautious planning to innovate to stay ahead of the game.

The Founder and Chairman of Metis Global Group, Dr. Cheung Man Fai said: "We are proud to receive this award for the second time in a row. After winning the award in 2019, we have taken a more cautious attitude and listen to the needs of our partners and clients. We also took the initiative to seek for new changes and continued to focus our services to protect clients' assets and interest. We have built our business based on this foundation and created unique services that better serve our clients' needs."

2020 is definitely a year to remember. The widespread of the pneumonia epidemic has taken a heavy toll on the economy and it is during these difficult times, that clients understand the importance of planning ahead and save for a rainy day. Clients now appreciate safeguarding their assets and diversifying risks, and a trustworthy Trust Company is more important now than ever before.

Metis believes that trust is not a financial planning tool exclusively for the wealthy, but should benefit the general public. With this belief, Metis has been striving to develop reachable and affordable offshore trusts for the public to protect their assets. The fast-growing number of clients is an indication that they are on the right path and they are determined to be clients' Partner for Trust.

About Metis Global Group

Metis Global Group is an international financial holding group, including Metis Global Limited, Metis Global (Singapore) Pte. Limited and Metis Global (Cook Island) Limited. We strive to provide offshore trust plans, financial planning and asset management solutions in jurisdictions that have the most developed trust regulations to safeguard clients' assets and achieve long-term asset appreciation.

Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards

The Financial Institution Awards Ceremony, hosted by the world's largest financial media group - Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition, is a respected annual event in Hong Kong. It recognizes institutions that have played an important role in contributing to the financial industry and economy and the finalists and winners of the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards have been among the top-notch financial institutions.

