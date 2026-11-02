Metlen Signs 5-Year LNG Supply Deal With Shell

(RTTNews) - Metlen Energy & Metals PLC (MTLN.AT, MTLN.L), an energy and metals company, on Monday announced that it has signed a binding five-year liquefied natural gas supply agreement with Shell Global LNG Ltd., Shell plc (SHEL.L).

Under the agreement, Shell will supply Metlen with six LNG cargoes annually, equivalent to approximately 0.6 billion cubic meters per year.

The supplies will begin in 2027 and continue for five years.

The company said the LNG cargoes will be sourced primarily from Shell's U.S. LNG portfolio and delivered to Metlen for supply to Greece or other European gas markets.

The agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding signed by the two companies in February 2026.

The company said the agreement will strengthen its long-term energy supply portfolio, diversify sourcing and provide greater commercial flexibility across European energy markets.

On Friday, Metlen closed trading 0.29% lesser at EUR 48 on the Athens Stock Exchange.

On Friday, Shell closed trading 0.04% lesser at GBp 4,036.50 on the London Stock Exchange.